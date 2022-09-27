ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 1

Related
woay.com

West Virginia WIC earns federal grant to provide mobile payments

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) has earned a $250,000 federal grant. The funding will allow the program to purchase technology enabling farmers to sell products to WIC shoppers using...
TECHNOLOGY
woay.com

U.S. Department of Education awards $5 million to West Virginia as part of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Education awards nearly $1 billion through their Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) to 56 states including West Virginia. The Stronger Connections grants will assist schools in providing students with safe and supportive learning environments. West Virginia received $5,753,732 in grant funding. Twenty...
EDUCATION
WVNS

Law enforcement warns about donation scams

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– With millions in Florida left with damaged or destroyed property, many organizations will be raising money to help. But it’s important to know the difference between donating to a legitimate organization and getting scammed. Phone scammers know that people will want to try to help hurricane victims, and they will take advantage […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

SNAP Stretch: Make food program permanent

Food insecurity is a greater problem in our region than many of us care to consider. Even when we see the rising prices at grocery stores, it does not always translate to us thinking about those who are being priced out of a decent meal for their families. But the need is great, and policymakers are working toward some solutions.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Health Plan#Pbo#Social Security#Patien
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active cases drop to 170 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped about 170 from Monday to Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. The department reported 1,233 active cases of the virus, down from 1,402 on Monday. Monday’s number was down from the 1,726 active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
WVNS

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
MERCER COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy