Nature.com
Computational psychiatry: from synapses to sentience
This review considers computational psychiatry from a particular viewpoint: namely, a commitment to explaining psychopathology in terms of pathophysiology. It rests on the notion of a generative model as underwriting (i) sentient processing in the brain, and (ii) the scientific process in psychiatry. The story starts with a view of the brain-from cognitive and computational neuroscience-as an organ of inference and prediction. This offers a formal description of neuronal message passing, distributed processing and belief propagation in neuronal networks; and how certain kinds of dysconnection lead to aberrant belief updating and false inference. The dysconnections in question can be read as a pernicious synaptopathy that fits comfortably with formal notions of how we-or our brains-encode uncertainty or its complement, precision. It then considers how the ensuing process theories are tested empirically, with an emphasis on the computational modelling of neuronal circuits and synaptic gain control that mediates attentional set, active inference, learning and planning. The opportunities afforded by this sort of modelling are considered in light of in silico experiments; namely, computational neuropsychology, computational phenotyping and the promises of a computational nosology for psychiatry. The resulting survey of computational approaches is not scholarly or exhaustive. Rather, its aim is to review a theoretical narrative that is emerging across subdisciplines within psychiatry and empirical scales of investigation. These range from epilepsy research to neurodegenerative disorders; from post-traumatic stress disorder to the management of chronic pain, from schizophrenia to functional medical symptoms.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Nature.com
Control of spin current and antiferromagnetic moments via topological surface state
Antiferromagnetic materials, which have ordered but alternating magnetic moments, exhibit fast spin dynamics and produce negligible stray fields, and could be used to build high-density, high-speed memory devices with low power consumption. However, the efficient electrical detection and manipulation of antiferromagnetic moments is challenging. Here we show that the spin current and antiferromagnetic moments in the topological insulator/antiferromagnetic insulator bilayer (Bi,Sb)2Te3/Î±-Fe2O3 can be controlled via topological surface states. In particular, the orientation of the antiferromagnetic moments in Î±-Fe2O3 can modulate the spin current reflection at the bilayer interface. In turn, the spin current can control the moment rotation in the antiferromagnetic insulator by means of a giant spin"“orbit torque generated by the topological surface state. The required threshold switching current density is 3.5"‰Ã—"‰106"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at room temperature, which is one order of magnitude smaller than that required in heavy-metal/antiferromagnetic insulator systems.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces A Novel Reinforcement Learning (RL) Training Paradigm, ‘ActorQ,’ To Speed Up Actor-Learner Distributed RL Training
Several sequential decision-making challenges, like robotics, gaming, nuclear physics, balloon navigation, etc., have been successfully addressed using deep reinforcement learning. However, despite its potential, prolonged training times are one of its limitations. Although the present method for accelerating RL training on challenging problems uses distributed training to scale up to thousands of processing nodes, it still necessitates the employment of substantial hardware resources. This increases the cost of RL training while also having a negative impact on the environment. However, several recent studies show that performance enhancements on already-existing technology can lessen the training and inference processes’ carbon footprints.
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
Physical training is the next hurdle for artificial intelligence, researcher says
Let a million monkeys clack on a million typewriters for a million years and, the adage goes, they’ll reproduce the works of Shakespeare. Give infinite monkeys infinite time, and they still will not appreciate the bard’s poetic turn-of-phrase, even if they can type out the words. The same holds true for artificial intelligence (AI), according to Michael Woolridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford. The issue, he said, is not the processing power, but rather a lack of experience.
TechCrunch
mmhmm co-founders are building the great pyramid of hybrid work
When Phil Libin co-founded Evernote he spent tons of money making the perfect working environment with chic offices, a shuttle bus and headphones to block out all of his employees’ distracting co-workers. He’s since seen the work-from-home light and co-founded mmhmm to make working remotely more efficient and even more fun. In this episode Phil breaks down his pyramid of communication, explains how embracing asynchronous videos changed everything about meetings at mmhmm and states why he will never go to work in the metaverse.
bhbusiness.com
Inside LifeStance’s Patient-Intake System, Provider-Matching Algorithm
LifeStance Health Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST) executives tout a homegrown online-booking system as the initial answer to a historic problem in health care. Dubbed OBIE — short for online booking and intake experience — the company’s new intake process is part of the company’s larger strategy to streamline and modernize the patient experience.
todaynftnews.com
China’s University launches first metaverse major and renames its department on the metaverse
The rapidly advancing metaverse and its growing popularity have pushed the world’s attention to this futuristic technology. Observing the high demands and the tremendous growth of metaverse, China’s University in the Jiangsu province has introduced metaverse as a major along with other subjects. The School of Artificial Intelligence...
Why the Evolution of Technology Hasn't Truly Improved Digital Learning
Technology isn't the answer, it's a medium to provide scalable individualized instruction. The biggest flaw is our lack of experience and skill in designing individualized instruction.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
techaiapp.com
MIT biologist Richard Hynes wins Lasker Award | MIT News
MIT Professor Richard Hynes, a pioneer in studying cellular adhesion, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award. Hynes, the Daniel K. Ludwig Professor for Cancer Research and a member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, was honored for the discovery of integrins, proteins that are key to cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions in the body. He will share the prize with Erkki Ruoslahti of Sanford Burnham Prebys and Timothy Springer of Harvard University.
CNET
Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle
You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home.
AI shrinks 100,000-equation quantum problem to just four equations
An international collaboration of physicists deployed artificial intelligence (AI) to compress a highly complex quantum problem which comprised over 100,000 equations, into one that needed solving only four, Phys.org has reported. The compression did not change the accuracy of the outcome and could help revolutionize investigation systems in the field of quantum physics.
