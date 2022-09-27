Northern Michigan University's newly appointed President Brock Tessman said that his selection from among four finalists to lead the institution is exciting, but made even more meaningful because it followed a rigorous and transparent search process. The Michigan native addressed several topics during a virtual press conference after NMU trustees unanimously voted for him to become the 17th president, effective Feb. 1. He said serving as deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System since 2018 will be an asset as he narrows his focus to a single entity.

