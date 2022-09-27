A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for illegal window tint and following too closely. Cpl. Ha could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. He located marijuana as well as a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil. Cpl. Ha took the driver into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Cpl. Ha transported the driver to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked and printed by jail staff. At that time the driver was identified as Cedric Ray Peters Jr, 29 of Houston, which is not the name he provided to Cpl. Ha during the stop. Peters was subsequently charged with Fail to Identify Giving False or Fictitious Information.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO