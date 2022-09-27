ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

KHOU

Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes

Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
SPRING, TX
fox44news.com

Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for illegal window tint and following too closely. Cpl. Ha could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. He located marijuana as well as a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil. Cpl. Ha took the driver into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Cpl. Ha transported the driver to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked and printed by jail staff. At that time the driver was identified as Cedric Ray Peters Jr, 29 of Houston, which is not the name he provided to Cpl. Ha during the stop. Peters was subsequently charged with Fail to Identify Giving False or Fictitious Information.
BRENHAM, TX

