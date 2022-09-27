Read full article on original website
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston, Harris County gets $2 million Department of Justice grant to reduce violent crimes
Houston and Harris County will get $2 million as part of a nationwide grant program to help communities reduce gun crime and other serious violence. On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite and U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal and local law enforcement agencies to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative targeting violent crimes in the Houston area.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Suspect For Tampering With A Government Recordd
SPRING, TX -- On September 29, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5000 block of FM 2920 Rd. The driver was identified as Jesus Lozano-Arellano. During the course of the traffic stop, it was found that the temporary tag...
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
Man shot while walking with teenage stepson outside northeast Houston apartments
Police said the suspect came dangerously close to hurting more people. As detectives were walking through the complex, they found a bullet hole through a window.
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Road rage shooting caught on camera, abandoned baby in state custody
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver. This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire. The victim says he was simply driving...
fox44news.com
Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Man believed to be homeless shot by bystander outside gas station on FM 1960, deputies say
It is believed the victim may be homeless and may have some type of mental issue, deputies said. That's why he was allegedly arguing with people.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for illegal window tint and following too closely. Cpl. Ha could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. He located marijuana as well as a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil. Cpl. Ha took the driver into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Cpl. Ha transported the driver to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked and printed by jail staff. At that time the driver was identified as Cedric Ray Peters Jr, 29 of Houston, which is not the name he provided to Cpl. Ha during the stop. Peters was subsequently charged with Fail to Identify Giving False or Fictitious Information.
Galveston bartender arrested after overserving man accused of killing 4 in crash involving golf cart, officials say
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Galveston bartender was arrested Monday after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said he illegally served alcohol to an intoxicated man who later left a bar and killed four people in a crash involving a golf cart. The bartender has been identified as 58-year-old Gil...
Nearly 4,000 guns were stolen from vehicles in Houston over last year, ATF says
HOUSTON — ATF Houston is putting out a message: Guns used to commit violent crimes may have been stolen from a vehicle just like yours. You should never leave a gun unattended in your vehicle. There's been a surge in the last year of guns being stolen from vehicles.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Man accused of dumping baby, couple finds guns in storage cases, missing teacher’s car found in New Orleans
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Man accused of dumping his young girl on another property. A father is in jail, accused of dumping his 8-month-old daughter on someone else’s property. Authorities say the baby was in...
'That area’s never gonna be the same': Houston’s CrowdSource Rescue helping Florida after Ian
HOUSTON — A group of volunteers from Houston who were brought together by Hurricane Harvey are on the ground in Florida to help hurricane victims. CrowdSource Rescue is helping people in the hardest-hit areas where Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic flooding. “Obviously, that area’s never gonna be the same for...
