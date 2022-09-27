ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
Newsweek

Unclaimed Money Waiting in State Treasuries Amounts to Billions of Dollars

There are billions of dollars in funds sitting in state treasuries and other agencies just waiting to be claimed by their rightful owners. These unclaimed funds come from accounts that have are either inactive, or whose owners and heirs have not been located, with some property worth millions yet to be claimed, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.
ECONOMY
Cadrene Heslop

First State To Tax Debt Forgiven Students

The Biden administration has several programs set up to help student borrowers. One of the initiatives is a one-year payment pause. The other is up to $20,000 loan debt forgiveness. These benefits go to specific borrowers based on a set of requirements. This state and several others have plans to tax the recipients of this federal write-off.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Motley Fool

Is It OK to Tap Your Emergency Fund Due to Higher Living Costs?

It's a route many people are taking these days. Inflation has driven the general cost of living up. If your paycheck is falling short, here's what you need to know about tapping your savings. While it's your money to spend as you see fit, it might also be a good...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy