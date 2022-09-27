Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck. Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash
An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Camden Sheriff Issues Silver Warning For Missing Roach Woman
A woman from Roach who went missing earlier this week has been found safe. That according to the Camden County Sheriff’s office, who say 74-year-old Elaine Nelson was located in Dallas County late Thursday evening. Officials say the story spreading over media and online where the main reason deputies...
abc17news.com
Boy injured after being struck by vehicle in Camdenton
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Camdenton Police said a 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries Tuesday after he was hit by a truck. The accident occurred at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54, police said in a press release. A 74-year-old Camdenton man was turning onto U.S. 54 in...
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
939theeagle.com
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
KRMS Radio
Boy Struck While Riding Bicycle In Camdenton
Camdenton Police say a 12 year old boy was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle. The department says in a news release it happened at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54 shortly after 4 PM as the child was riding with two friends who were not injured.
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
