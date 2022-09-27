A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSAGE COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO