Accidents

CAR AND DRIVER

Pros and Cons of Electric Cars

If the forecasts by regulators and automakers are correct, the future of the automobile is going to be heavily reliant on battery-electric propulsion. But we don't live in the future, we live in the present. It's a time of great transition for the industry, but there are a few kinks that still need working out.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Electric planes could hit the skies in a few years — here's how

Electric planes might seem futuristic, but they aren’t that far off, at least for short hops. Two-seater Velis Electros are already quietly buzzing around Europe, electric seaplanes are being tested in British Columbia, and larger planes are coming. Air Canada announced on Sept. 15, 2022, that it would buy 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace, which expects to have its 30-seat plane in service by 2028. Analysts at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Lab note that the first hybrid electric 50- to 70-seat commuter plane could be ready not long after that. In the 2030s, they say, electric aviation could really take off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

A UK Aviation Start-Up Just Completed Its First eVTOL Flight

Vertical Aerospace last weekend flew its full-scale demonstrator model. The UK company said the VX4 eVTOL briefly took off over the ground with a pilot. The company claims the tethered flight makes it the first “British company to start flight tests with a new aircraft in over 20 years.” The flight-testing program is expected to continue for several years. Different stages of flight, including flying at higher altitudes and transitioning from vertical to forward flight, will be part of the process. Vertical hopes to have the aircraft certified by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the EU’s EASA by 2025....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

First electric ‘commuter plane’ takes maiden flight

All-electric air travel is closer to becoming a reality after the maiden voyage of a battery-powered plane was a success.The start-up company Eviation completed the first flight of small aircraft Alice – which fits two pilots, nine passengers and their luggage, or a tonne of cargo.On Tuesday (27 September), the plane took off from the Grant County International Airport in Washington at 7.10am, climbed 3,500ft, and returned safely about eight minutes later, the Seattle Times reported.It has been hailed as the first all-electric plane viable for short-haul commercial journeys up to 400 miles (645 km).For example, the plane could take off...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Top Speed

Ford Refuses to Ditch the Internal Combustion Engine

Ford still sees growing profits in selling combustion cars because rivals are leaving the market. Potentially, this is supposed to give the marque a more sales and a higher market share. In an interview with CNN Business, Ford Blue president, Kumar Galhotra, explained that the ICE vehicles will eventually be phased out at one point but until then Ford wants to satisfy customers' demand.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Record-shattering autonomous cargo drone lifts 829-pound payload

When you think of drone delivery, chances are you’re not envisioning a piano flying through the sky. A cup of coffee would be more appropriate. Or an order of chicken wings. Maybe a prescription from your pharmacy. The vast majority of delivery drones aren’t designed to carry more than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Accidents
Cars
CBS Denver

Report: plane that buzzed boaters questions mechanical issue

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on a Sept. 11 incident that saw a Cessna 172 buzz some boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir before it crashed. The initial agency account is questioning the initial explanation provided by one of the two brothers on the plane. One of the men is a flight instructor, the second is a pilot.Photos obtained by CBS News Colorado showed the small plane buzzed a boat on the reservoir just before the crash. A witness said the plane was nearly on top of the boat.In the newly released report, the flight instructor said...
ACCIDENTS
nationalinterest.org

Flying Car Startup Kittyhawk Crashes and Burns

“We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We’re still working on the details of what’s next,” the company said in a LinkedIn post. It’s a common futurist’s lament: “Weren’t we supposed to have flying cars by now?”. There are some companies...
ECONOMY
theevreport.com

Arrival Produces First Production Verification Van in Microfactory

LONDON – Arrival today announced that it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory. Arrival produced the first Van in a Microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components, and a software-defined factory. The milestone is a big stepping stone towards...
ECONOMY
helihub.com

Wingcopter test delivery drones in German rural areas

In a joint project, the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences (Frankfurt UAS) and the delivery drone manufacturer and operator Wingcopter are testing the potential of on-demand transport of consumer goods to improve local supply in rural communities. For the project called “DroLEx – Drohnen-Lastenrad-Express-Belieferung“ (“Drone Cargo Bike Express Delivery”), which is funded with almost 500,000 euros by the German Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport, the funding certificates were officially handed over to the project partners in Berlin today.
ELECTRONICS
Autoweek.com

1980 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Ford has been selling the F-Series truck since 1948, and it has lived at or near the top of the American best-seller charts (not just for trucks, for all vehicles) for most of that time. For the 1980 model year, Dearborn introduced the all-new seventh-generation F-Series. Production continued through 1986, with massive sales throughout the run. Here's one of those first-year "bullnose" Ford pickups, found in a Denver-area self-service knacker's yard recently.
CARS

