Arapahoe County, CO

kunc.org

Colorado prosecutors take steps to level the scales of justice

For the first time, Colorado prosecutors are providing the public a window into their work. They have published data dashboards online to show metrics such as the racial and ethnic makeup of people they are prosecuting and how long a person is waiting for their day in court. Alexis King,...
milehighcre.com

1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA

A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
denverite.com

Despite controversy, Mayor Hancock isn’t worried about DIA CEO Phillip Washington’s federal nomination

Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver International Airport (DIA) CEO Phillip Washington said Wednesday that they’re not worried about the recent search warrant involving Washington’s previous job leading the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, which could derail his nomination to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). President Joe Biden...
CBS Denver

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
arapahoegov.com

Arapahoe Day building closures

In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. (Arapahoe County recognizes Arapahoe Day, the date of which corresponds to the State's observance of Mother Cabrini Day.)
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline

(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
Westword

Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023

The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
arapahoegov.com

New community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho Park

A Community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho park in Spring 2023! The new garden will have 22 plots, including four wheelchair-accessible plots, for residents to grow their own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Community gardens are a wonderful resource for growing local food. They are also a great way to build community and meet your neighbors!
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

New owners of Pearl Izumi reduce staff, plan to vacate headquarters in Colorado

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (BRAIN) — United Sports Brands, which bought Pearl Izumi from Shimano in May, is laying off several employees at the apparel brand and will close its Colorado headquarters. Michael Magerman, USB's president and CEO, said the building has been "mostly vacant" since the acquisition because many employees...
