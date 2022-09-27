Read full article on original website
Daily Record
What is Amendment D? Colorado voters consider constitutional amendment to shift judges
Colorado voters this fall will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to allow seven district court judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a new neighboring jurisdiction in 2025. The narrow amendment would create a one-time exception to the constitutional process of selecting judges to...
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
denverite.com
Globeville and Elyria-Swansea residents have their eye on three big developments
Redevelopment has been knocking its way into the north Denver neighborhoods of Globeville and Elyria-Swansea for several years, and it’s a sound (smell and sight) residents are wary of. From Interstate 70 reconstruction to a National Western Center makeover, the GES area is one large construction site. And if...
STAR Community Advisory Committee temporarily shut down, concerning community groups who helped launch program
DENVER — Denver’s STAR program was launched as an alternative to sending police to some 911 calls. Now, some of the community groups that helped start it say they’re being shut out of determining the program’s future. As STAR expands, Denver is temporarily shutting down the Community Advisory Committee intended to help guide it.
Boulder couple settles lawsuit against city over oil and gas permitting moratorium
The City of Boulder agreed Friday to pay a couple who own mineral rights inside the city limits $35,000 for interfering with their property rights, according to a news release from Advance Colorado Action. Starting in 2013, the city imposed what was supposed to be a short-term moratorium on oil...
kunc.org
Colorado prosecutors take steps to level the scales of justice
For the first time, Colorado prosecutors are providing the public a window into their work. They have published data dashboards online to show metrics such as the racial and ethnic makeup of people they are prosecuting and how long a person is waiting for their day in court. Alexis King,...
5 months later, water main break woes remain
Homeowners in the Berkeley neighborhood still need repairs after a water main break back in April flooded dozens of homes.
milehighcre.com
1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA
A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
denverite.com
Despite controversy, Mayor Hancock isn’t worried about DIA CEO Phillip Washington’s federal nomination
Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver International Airport (DIA) CEO Phillip Washington said Wednesday that they’re not worried about the recent search warrant involving Washington’s previous job leading the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority, which could derail his nomination to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). President Joe Biden...
denverite.com
What Denver voters want in a mayor: A woman, a community leader and somebody other than Hancock
More than half of people surveyed in a recent poll say they are motivated by voting for a woman as the next mayor, and a quarter are very motivated by it. Republicans were the only group that did not consider it an important factor. Denver has never had a woman...
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
arapahoegov.com
Arapahoe Day building closures
In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. (Arapahoe County recognizes Arapahoe Day, the date of which corresponds to the State's observance of Mother Cabrini Day.)
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline
(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
Contractor delays cause homeowners worry about losing money
A woman hired a fencing repair company in July and paid half upfront. Since then, crews have not shown up to work.
Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused
The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
Classic movie has town busting out changes to lewdness law
DENVER (AP) — A Denver suburb’s plan to show the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at its arts center has officials scrambling to revamp the town’s indecency laws. The Denver Post reports that the city of Parker plans to show the 1975 cult classic...
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Westword
Colorado's Best Public and Private High Schools for 2022-2023
The ninth annual list of Colorado's best high schools from ratings service Niche has a new number one in the public category. And while there's less movement among the top private high schools, there's still a significant change: Tuition has increased at four of the top five. In the rundown...
arapahoegov.com
New community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho Park
A Community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho park in Spring 2023! The new garden will have 22 plots, including four wheelchair-accessible plots, for residents to grow their own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Community gardens are a wonderful resource for growing local food. They are also a great way to build community and meet your neighbors!
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
New owners of Pearl Izumi reduce staff, plan to vacate headquarters in Colorado
LOUISVILLE, Colo. (BRAIN) — United Sports Brands, which bought Pearl Izumi from Shimano in May, is laying off several employees at the apparel brand and will close its Colorado headquarters. Michael Magerman, USB's president and CEO, said the building has been "mostly vacant" since the acquisition because many employees...
