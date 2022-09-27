ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 2

Related
arapahoegov.com

New community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho Park

A Community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho park in Spring 2023! The new garden will have 22 plots, including four wheelchair-accessible plots, for residents to grow their own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Community gardens are a wonderful resource for growing local food. They are also a great way to build community and meet your neighbors!
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Byers, CO
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Apt. explosion, light rail derailment hurt Aurora businesses

Gina Di Tullio has food allergies. She says it's hard to find restaurants that serve food she can eat, so she decided it was time to open her own gluten-free vegan bakery and cafe. She found a space in the Parkside Eatery; a food hall located on Alameda and Sable in Aurora that is near, the light rail and shares a lot with the Parkside Collective Apartment Building.  She figured the residents of the Parkside Collective and light rail commuters would be a good customer base. "It was nice. I did a little bit of canvassing. I put some cookies and...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

"Operation Endless Test Drive" breaks up auto theft ring

A group of alleged criminals from northern Colorado have been arrested and booked into jail after a series of car thefts in the past year. According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into one car theft ring lead to a larger one that may bring justice to more than 50 different stolen car victims.  According to Greeley police, in the early summer of 2021, two suspects were behind a trend of stealing brand new vehicles from car dealerships in Loveland, Windsor and Greeley. The police department says the suspects allegedly used fake identification cards and more in order to...
GREELEY, CO
denverite.com

A hundred rowhomes could soon fill this empty parking lot behind Harvey Park’s Brentwood Shopping Center

Denver parking lots are being razed for housing citywide, and now, this trend may be headed to Southwest Denver. Earlier this month, the Englewood-based architecture firm LAI Design Group submitted a concept plan for a nearly 5-acre, multi-family rowhouse development on a stretch of vacant parking lots, behind the Brentwood Shopping Center, at 3029 West Evans Avenue, in Harvey Park.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swim S Disposal Service
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way

We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homeless

(Denver, Colo.) Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
arapahoegov.com

Arapahoe Day building closures

In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. (Arapahoe County recognizes Arapahoe Day, the date of which corresponds to the State's observance of Mother Cabrini Day.)
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Margaret Jackson

New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi Marketplace

Jan Rodriguez at Doughnut Social(Courtesy of CBRE) (Brighton, Colo.) Three new businesses call Palizzi Marketplace in Brighton home. The Doughnut Social is the brainchild of Jan Rodriguez and Youcef “Joe” Berkane. The store serves doughnuts, other pastries, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee.
BRIGHTON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy