While the Nov. 8 election seems a long way off, early voting is less than a month away, beginning on Oct. 17. So now is a good time to get to know the candidates. Grantville residents will have four mayoral candidates to choose from in the ballot box. Incumbent Doug Jewell is facing three challengers, Johnny Cooks, Mark Bynum and Richard Proctor, each with their own ideas of how to make Grantville a great place to live.

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO