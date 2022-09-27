Read full article on original website
Patricia Eileen Proctor Farmer
Ms. Patricia (Patty) Eileen Proctor Farmer of Newnan, GA. age 69, passed away Monday, September 19th, 2022. She was born on October 3rd, 1952 in Bremen, GA. daughter of the late Golden Mearl Proctor and Marlene Wilson Driver. Patricia is survived by her children David Farmer, Vince (Ngun) Farmer and...
How a landmark was built and lost
Beloved radio broadcaster Paul Harvey was famous for reporting that there was always more to the story. In his daily broadcast, The Rest of the Story, he would share with his millions of listeners parts of the story that had been left out. During the days of his broadcast, the...
Newnan Kiwanis Reports record attendance for fair
The Kiwanis Coweta County Fair ended its 11-day run of the Fair last Sunday with picture-perfect Georgia fall weather. Almost 45,000 fairgoers attended over the span of 11 Days, According to Scott Cortner, Chairman of the Newnan Kiwanis Fair Committee. “We made a big investment in entertainment for this year’s...
Restaurant Inspections
International House of Pancakes/Unicoy, Inc., 630 Highway 34 E., Newnan – was inspected Sept. 26 and received a score of 86-B. Inspector’s comments: Observed dishwasher not testing for sanitizing solution. Use three-compartment sink. New violation. Observed the following foods not reaching minimum safe cold holding temperatures (41 F): In the prep-top cooler: Sliced tomatoes at 45 F. In the reach-in cooler: Buttermilk at 47 F, buttermilk at 48 F, buttermilk at 45 F. All food items discarded during inspection. Corrected on-site. New violation. Observed multiple dishes on dry dish rack wet stacked. Dishes separated to dry properly. Corrected on-site. New violation.
Weekend forecast clears just in time for Valhalla Classic Band Festival
With hurricane weather no longer a threat, the 2022 Valhalla Classic Band Festival at Northgate High School is back on for Saturday, Oct. 1. Northgate Band Director Alan Armstrong said he had planned to cancel the festival earlier in the week, but a changing forecast changed his mind. “The forecast...
DA Cranford reviewing 1948 murder case
Three times Black Carrollton resident Clarence Henderson was convicted by an all-white jury of the 1948 murder of white resident Buddy Stevens Jr. Three times the Georgia Supreme Court reversed the decision, the last time in June 1952. But Henderson’s name was never cleared of the crime, and the case has remained open.
CCSO gets $335K to combat DUI, aggressive driving
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant for nearly $335,000 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help combat impaired and aggressive driving. CCSO is one of 21 Georgia law enforcement agencies named as recipients of the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic – or HEAT – grants, designed to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding.
Yamaha celebrates workplace safety and its environmental impact
Newnan’s Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation recently sponsored an Environmental, Health and Safety Day to show how important those aspects of the workplace are for every member of its team. The slogan “Stop, Think, Act Revs Our Safety Culture” was prominently displayed on T-shirts presented to every employee and contractor...
Grantville mayoral candidates discuss their ideas for improving the city
While the Nov. 8 election seems a long way off, early voting is less than a month away, beginning on Oct. 17. So now is a good time to get to know the candidates. Grantville residents will have four mayoral candidates to choose from in the ballot box. Incumbent Doug Jewell is facing three challengers, Johnny Cooks, Mark Bynum and Richard Proctor, each with their own ideas of how to make Grantville a great place to live.
Accused drug dealer spills the tea on himself
He claimed sipping tea caused a deputy to pull him over, but a Lawrenceville man ended up in jail after authorities discovered his cup runneth over with drugs instead. On Sept. 23, Lavar Kirkland, 42, was traveling south on Interstate 85 in a Mercury Grand Marquis when a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office traffic enforcement unit got a hit on the vehicle’s tag that indicated Kirkland had a suspended license. After the deputy saw him veer into another lane, he initiated a traffic stop.
Troup Sheriff’s Office investigating after homeowner shoots intruder
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Ginger Circle. According to a news release from the department, deputies were dispatched to a home on Ginger Circle concerning a person that had been shot. Deputies found an adult male that was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
Hawks, Cougars win on Thursday night
With the prospects of bad weather from Hurricane Ian approaching the Atlanta area, many schools moved their Friday night games up to Thursday night to take advantage of some better conditions. The Newnan Cougars were scheduled to travel to play the East Paulding Raiders while Heritage had the Kings Ridge...
