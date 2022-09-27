Read full article on original website
5 months later, water main break woes remain
Homeowners in the Berkeley neighborhood still need repairs after a water main break back in April flooded dozens of homes.
Multiple vehicle crash closes C-470 near Morrison
Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. "Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according...
Winter is coming: Boulder prepares for snow season
While Denver's temperatures are still sitting between 70 and 80 degrees, one city knows winter is coming and they are preparing.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
arapahoegov.com
New community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho Park
A Community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho park in Spring 2023! The new garden will have 22 plots, including four wheelchair-accessible plots, for residents to grow their own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Community gardens are a wonderful resource for growing local food. They are also a great way to build community and meet your neighbors!
arapahoegov.com
Arapahoe Day building closures
In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. (Arapahoe County recognizes Arapahoe Day, the date of which corresponds to the State's observance of Mother Cabrini Day.)
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more
Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
Crash caught on camera at problematic intersection
Video from a Denver neighborhood intersection captures what residents are calling a longstanding safety issue that needs attention.
milehighcre.com
1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA
A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
Contractor delays cause homeowners worry about losing money
A woman hired a fencing repair company in July and paid half upfront. Since then, crews have not shown up to work.
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
9News
Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations
DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
Downtown Castle Rock schedules first Restaurant Week
Food and cocktail pairings at the Tribe at Riverwalk in Downtown Castle Rock.Tribe at Riverwalk. (Castle Rock, Colo.) For the first time, Downtown Castle Rock presents Restaurant Week featuring more than 25 restaurants providing specialty offerings.
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
