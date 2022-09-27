ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Multiple vehicle crash closes C-470 near Morrison

Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. "Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according...
MORRISON, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way

We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
DENVER, CO
arapahoegov.com

New community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho Park

A Community garden is coming to Cheyenne-Arapaho park in Spring 2023! The new garden will have 22 plots, including four wheelchair-accessible plots, for residents to grow their own vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Community gardens are a wonderful resource for growing local food. They are also a great way to build community and meet your neighbors!
DENVER, CO
arapahoegov.com

Arapahoe Day building closures

In observance of Arapahoe Day, County administrative buildings will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. (Arapahoe County recognizes Arapahoe Day, the date of which corresponds to the State's observance of Mother Cabrini Day.)
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County installs license plate readers, with hopes to build more

Static cameras equipped with license-plate readers will soon be installed across Jefferson County to help combat the rise in vehicle thefts."Particularly in the southern part of Jefferson County, we're seeing more of that and so a lot of these cameras will be down in that area," said Karlyn Tilley, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office, which has been using license plate reading technology in their vehicles for more than 20 years, says these cameras are static and can look at every plate that passes by. The camera software is connected to a national database of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
milehighcre.com

1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA

A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations

DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
DENVER, CO

