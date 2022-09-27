The University of Wyoming’s annual Landscape Discussion on Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies is returning for an in-person forum Friday, Oct. 14. Hosted by UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER) and the College of Law’s Center for Law and Energy Resources in the Rockies (CLERR), the conference begins at 8 a.m. in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, as well as online.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO