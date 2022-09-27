ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

UW Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies Conference Oct. 14

The University of Wyoming’s annual Landscape Discussion on Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies is returning for an in-person forum Friday, Oct. 14. Hosted by UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER) and the College of Law’s Center for Law and Energy Resources in the Rockies (CLERR), the conference begins at 8 a.m. in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, as well as online.
Graduate Certificate in Community and Public Health Launched at UW

An online, asynchronous graduate certificate in community and public health -- that will help better serve regional public health practitioners and University of Wyoming students -- was launched this fall. The certificate covers foundational public health concepts; the use of epidemiological data; the design of evidence-based projects and community collaborations;...
UW Hosts Articulation Summit With State Community Colleges

The University of Wyoming recently hosted the Wyoming Articulation Summit -- an annual statewide gathering of higher education administrators, faculty, staff and other professionals to discuss transfer articulation efforts, impacts and plans. After a two-year, in-person disruption, the event was held in a hybrid format, with participants attending both in...
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Workshop in Meeteetse

For anyone contemplating starting a small business, the thought alone can be daunting. However, advice and assistance are available. Devan Costa-Cargill will discuss the ins and outs of starting a business during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network workshop titled “Start Your Own Business: Planning for Success” Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Meeteetse Branch Library, located at 2107 Idaho St. To register, go here. Registration is free.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Webinar on Growing Business Remotely

Whether an entrepreneur is looking to hire employees or an independent contractor is searching for clients, the work-from-home revolution has the potential to elevate or hinder a business. Bridget Manley and Daniel Patterson will help businesses learn whether they are ready to go virtual during a Wyoming Small Business Development...
New Meal Plan for UW Campus Community Launched

University of Wyoming Dining Services is launching a new meal plan for the campus community -- the Cowboy Combo. The Cowboy Combo is a block plan of 25 meals for $300 that can be used at either Washakie Dining Center or redeemed for specific “Cowboy Combo” meals at other on-campus dining locations.
Wyoming Business Tips for Oct. 3-9

A weekly look at issues facing Wyoming business owners and entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, a collection of business assistance programs at the University of Wyoming. By P.J. Burns, regional director (Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties), Wyoming SBDC Network. Companies often consider their...
