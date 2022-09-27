Read full article on original website
UW’s Biodiversity Institute to Host Virtual Rocky Mountain Community Science Conference Dec. 1-2
The University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute, in partnership with Audubon Rockies, will host the 2022 Rocky Mountain Community Science Conference in a virtual format Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2. Registration for the conference opens Monday, Oct. 3. To register, go here. The cost is $15. “Last time, the conference focused...
UW Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies Conference Oct. 14
The University of Wyoming’s annual Landscape Discussion on Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies is returning for an in-person forum Friday, Oct. 14. Hosted by UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER) and the College of Law’s Center for Law and Energy Resources in the Rockies (CLERR), the conference begins at 8 a.m. in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, as well as online.
Graduate Certificate in Community and Public Health Launched at UW
An online, asynchronous graduate certificate in community and public health -- that will help better serve regional public health practitioners and University of Wyoming students -- was launched this fall. The certificate covers foundational public health concepts; the use of epidemiological data; the design of evidence-based projects and community collaborations;...
UW Hosts Articulation Summit With State Community Colleges
The University of Wyoming recently hosted the Wyoming Articulation Summit -- an annual statewide gathering of higher education administrators, faculty, staff and other professionals to discuss transfer articulation efforts, impacts and plans. After a two-year, in-person disruption, the event was held in a hybrid format, with participants attending both in...
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Workshop in Meeteetse
For anyone contemplating starting a small business, the thought alone can be daunting. However, advice and assistance are available. Devan Costa-Cargill will discuss the ins and outs of starting a business during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network workshop titled “Start Your Own Business: Planning for Success” Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Meeteetse Branch Library, located at 2107 Idaho St. To register, go here. Registration is free.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to Host Webinar on Growing Business Remotely
Whether an entrepreneur is looking to hire employees or an independent contractor is searching for clients, the work-from-home revolution has the potential to elevate or hinder a business. Bridget Manley and Daniel Patterson will help businesses learn whether they are ready to go virtual during a Wyoming Small Business Development...
UW Department of Music Spotlight Series Features Jazz Ensemble, Combo Oct. 6
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Spotlight Series presents the Wyoming Jazz Ensemble and UW Jazz Combo I in a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. Tickets are $14 for the public, $10 for senior citizens and...
New Meal Plan for UW Campus Community Launched
University of Wyoming Dining Services is launching a new meal plan for the campus community -- the Cowboy Combo. The Cowboy Combo is a block plan of 25 meals for $300 that can be used at either Washakie Dining Center or redeemed for specific “Cowboy Combo” meals at other on-campus dining locations.
UW’s Monteith Shop Produces Film on the Struggles of Collared Mule Deer
A new short film produced by the Monteith Shop in the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources -- along with other collaborators -- is now debuting on the Vimeo platform. The film “The Road Less Traveled” chronicles the struggle of mule deer F014 as she...
uwyo.edu
Wyoming Business Tips for Oct. 3-9
A weekly look at issues facing Wyoming business owners and entrepreneurs from the Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, a collection of business assistance programs at the University of Wyoming. By P.J. Burns, regional director (Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties), Wyoming SBDC Network. Companies often consider their...
