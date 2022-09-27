ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

KSLTV

LDS missionaries in Florida are safe following hurricane

FLORIDA — All missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Ian pummeled the coast near Cayo Costa. Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church said, “At the moment, all missionaries are safe in Florida.”. The missions...
FLORIDA STATE
thecoastalstar.com

Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos

On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All major South Florida airports remain open, but airlines and trains curtailing some services

Southwest Airlines, a major air carrier serving all three South Florida airports, suspended its flights to the entire tri-county region Wednesday after curtailing service to other Florida airports in the path of Hurricane Ian. The suspensions came even though Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport remained open to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Miami now under Rip Current advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne. High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers are...
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport

(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options

This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL

