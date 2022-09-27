Read full article on original website
KSLTV
LDS missionaries in Florida are safe following hurricane
FLORIDA — All missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Florida are safe and accounted for after Hurricane Ian pummeled the coast near Cayo Costa. Sam Penrod, a spokesman for the church said, “At the moment, all missionaries are safe in Florida.”. The missions...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
thecoastalstar.com
Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos
On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
All major South Florida airports remain open, but airlines and trains curtailing some services
Southwest Airlines, a major air carrier serving all three South Florida airports, suspended its flights to the entire tri-county region Wednesday after curtailing service to other Florida airports in the path of Hurricane Ian. The suspensions came even though Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport remained open to ...
Hurricane Ian impacts travel to and from the Hudson Valley
Florida airports in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Naples have closed. Flights from those cities to Westchester County Airport are now canceled.
Miami New Times
Plane forced to circle airport for an hour due to winds from Hurricane Ian
A plane headed for a South Florida airport was forced to circle the airport for an hour on Wednesday due to winds from Hurricane Ian.
palmbeachcivic.org
Our Town with William Kelly: Palm Beach braces for tropical storm-force winds, possible flooding
Tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Ian are expected to arrive in this area at about 2 p.m. today, the town said in a storm update this morning. Residents can expect heavy rainfall from multiple rainbands that may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals could range...
wlrn.org
Updated: Here’s what is open and closed in South Florida on Thursday and Friday
Here's what's open and what's closed in South Florida as Ian inches east toward the Atlantic Ocean. The storm made its first landfall near Cayo Costa, near Fort Myers, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, most of the watches and warnings for South Florida were no longer in effect.
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
islandernews.com
Miami now under Rip Current advisory
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne. High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore. The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. Swimmers are...
NBC Miami
Miami, Fort Lauderdale Airports Open But Delays and Cancellations Reported From Ian
Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained open Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian was leading to delays and cancellations. Officials at MIA said Ian was affecting flights between Miami and cities across the U.S., as well as the Caribbean and Central and South America. As of 8:30 a.m., more...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options
This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
