Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan is sharing a press release issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA.) This concerns the new “candy-like” rainbow fentanyl drug. While we have not seen this “candy-like” drug here in Grundy County, there is an increase in the use of fentanyl overall. It is usually in the form of “cutting” or adding to other drugs for multiple reasons.

GRUNDY COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO