wcsjnews.com
Cherry Fire Department Wins Grundy Co. Corn Festival Water Fights
Day 1 of the Grundy County Corn Festival was successful. The day was highlighted by the WCSJ/WJDK Talent Show and the water fights on Washington Street. The Cherry Fire Department won the water fights, second place went to the Chatsworth Fire Department and the Sandwich Fire Department finished third. More great events are scheduled for day 2.
Jerry Elwyn Murphy formerly of Morris 1939 - 2022
Jerry Elwyn Murphy, 83, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Morris, IL, went to his eternal home on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, at Kirksville Manor Care Center after battling congestive heart failure. Jerry was born at home on May 27, 1939, in Kensett, Arkansas to Edgar & Maude (nee Sloniker) Murphy. In about 1950, his family moved to Creston, IL and spent several years in the area before moving to Morris, IL two weeks before his 16th birthday.
Area schools aware of suspicious person trying to get into schools
Area schools and police departments say they are aware of a person allegedly trying to enter schools in multiple districts. In a joint news release with the Oswego and Plainfield police departments, the Aurora Police Department says it spoke with the person in question and conducted a thorough investigation and found that there is no credible threat to the public.
Seneca: Communications Company Asks For Permission To Build Underground Fiber Internet Line
“According to the FCC, nearly 43% of the U.S. population has access to fiber internet service. With few exceptions, you should opt for a fiber connection if it’s available to you. A recent FCC report found that download speeds for DSL connections average 21 Mbps, compared to 178 Mbps for cable and 447 Mbps for fiber.”
Grundy Co. Coroner's Office Wants Residents To Be Aware of Fentanyl Laced Rainbow Candy
Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan is sharing a press release issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA.) This concerns the new “candy-like” rainbow fentanyl drug. While we have not seen this “candy-like” drug here in Grundy County, there is an increase in the use of fentanyl overall. It is usually in the form of “cutting” or adding to other drugs for multiple reasons.
Local Mosquitoes Tested Positive for West Nile Virus
The Grundy County Health Department has recently collected mosquitos in the Village of Channahon and City of Morris that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. These are the first batches of mosquitos to test positive in Grundy County this year. The mosquitos were collected during the first weeks of September.
Morris Woman Accused of Slamming Dog Into Deck
The Morris Police Department arrested a woman for animal cruelty and obstructing a police officer. Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Jessie Cain, 29, of Morris is accused of lifting a dog above her head and slamming it into the deck at her house on Country Squire Court around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th.
Minooka High School Board Approved 2022-23 Budget
The Minooka High School Board approved their fiscal year 2022-23 budget last week. Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer said a lot of capital projects will be completed over the next few years. Your browser does not support the audio element. Schiffbauer said they are also looking to create a five-year plan. Your...
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
Man Who Kicked Grundy Co. Sheriff's Deputy in Face Sentenced
A Mazon man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 29th. Josh Farcus, who now resides in Ottawa, was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department in the 400 block of North Street for Aggravated Battery around 9:30 p.m. on November 4th of 2019. During the...
Morris Man Pleads Guilty To Cannabis Dealing Charge
A Morris man appeared for his court date on September 26th. Greg Munoz pled guilty to Manufacturing and Delivering between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis, a class four felony. As part of the blind plea agreement, prosecutors won’t seek a prison term longer than three years. Munoz sold between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis to an individual somewhere in the Grundy County area on November 21st and 25th of 2019.
Serial Robber Sentenced To Prison
An Aurora man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 26th. The Dwight Police Department said Curtis Johnson, 40, of Aurora entered a gas station on Northbrook Drive in Dwight, displayed a handgun and then fled the business with an unknown amount of cash and merchandise. The...
Marseilles Man Killed in ATV Accident in Seneca
The Seneca Police Department has released information about an ATV accident that occurred this past weekend. Seneca Police Chief George Lamboley said a passerby saw a man and a flipped ATV off the roadway on East 2850th Road or Brookfield Drive in Seneca around 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 25th.
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 28th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 48-year-old Amy Spera, for DUI. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was 24-year-old, Trevor Sokolinski, for delivery of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 35-year-old Jessica Krenzelok,...
Man Facing Federal Charges Following False 911 Call in Fairbury
One person is facing federal charges after making a false 911 call. The Fairbury Police Department was called to the Prairie Central High School homecoming for a report of an active shooter with two fatalities around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and...
Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary Softball Team Appeared in State Tournament
The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School Softball team appeared in the Class 1A State Tournament last weekend. Head Softball Coach Pat Starwalt spoke with WCSJ about getting to the state tournament. Starwalt said they lost to Hardin Calhoun 4-1 in the state quarterfinal game. Starwalt also had this to say. Your browser...
Braidwood Reed-Custer Junior High School Softball Team Won Class 2A State Championship
The Braidwood Reed-Custer Junior High Softball team won the IESA Class 2A State Championship this past weekend. Head Softball Coach Lynn Zoltani spoke with WCSJ about winning a championship. She said this team had several 8th graders on the team. Reed Custer won their first game 12 to 4 against...
