FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
France 24
Norway, Poland open new gas pipeline amid Nord Stream leaks
As European leaders were warning of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Poland and Norway inaugurated a new conduit that will reduce dependence on Russian gas. The move underscores the urgency of EU economies' search for new energy sources. Also in the show: our Berlin correspondents Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet report on the German businesses being forced to close because of high energy costs, and the pound sterling stabilises a day after historic losses.
traveltomorrow.com
IATA to start trial of carbon emission calculator for air cargo with Etihad
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will be trialling a CO2 emissions calculation tool specifically developed for cargo flights together with Etihad Airways. To effectively manage and report on sustainability progress, the entire value chain – shippers, forwarders, investors and regulators – along with consumers are asking for reliable and trustworthy data calculations. This trial will provide a valuable proof of concept for the cargo component of the IATA CO2 Connect carbon calculator.
rigzone.com
OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well
OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Commission Welcomes Joint Statement to Provide Accessible Remittance Services to Ukraine
The European Commission has welcomed a Joint Statement by EU and Ukrainian financial institutions “to provide access to affordable, accessible and transparent remittance services to Ukraine.”. Today, remittances from Ukrainians in the EU are “a vital way of providing means of subsistence to their families and relatives at home.”...
traveltomorrow.com
EasyJet reveals roadmap to achieve net-zero by 2050
EasyJet has published its roadmap outlining how it can achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, following the airline’s commitment to the UN-backed Race to Zero last year. It is the most ambitious airline roadmap to-date due to its focus on new technology. The roadmap sets out that through the...
traveltomorrow.com
Montpellier on a persuasion mission in Brussels to host the European Capital of Culture 2028
The French city of Montpellier has thrown it hat into the ring in the race to become European Capital of Culture in 2028. On 31 December 2021, the decree and the competition notice were published in the Official Journal of the French Republic specifying the organizational arrangements and the procedure for the designation of the future city to be host the European Capital of Culture in 2028, as France is the chosen country.
invezz.com
August data shows UK automotive sector heading for a “cliff-edge” in 2023
UK car manufacturing data for August showed that output improved 34% year on year. Total production since January is still well below pre-pandemic levels. The industry is struggling due to high energy costs, a lack of investment and challenging macro environment. With an all-out macroeconomic storm brewing in the UK,...
International Business Times
Crypto.com Wins Regulatory Approval From French Authorities
Major crypto exchange Crypto.com has been approved to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France. According to an announcement Wednesday, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) greenlit the exchange to operate as a DASP following the clearance by Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the authority regulating banks and insurance companies in France.
traveltomorrow.com
EU countries need to increase their efforts of phasing out single use plastics
On 22 September, the Rethink Plastic alliance and the Break Free From Plastic movement have released an annual assessment tracking the progress scored by EU countries in adopting national measures to phase out single-use plastic, in line with the obligations of the Single-Use Plastic Directive. The report reveals that important...
UAE agrees to supply Germany with gas, diesel as Scholz tours Gulf
The United Arab Emirates agreed Sunday to supply natural gas and diesel to Germany as part of an "energy security" deal to replace Russian supplies. Scholz's two-day Gulf tour aimed to seal new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden’s summit with Pacific leaders is a direct response to China – but the US should tread carefully
This week, the White House will host its first-ever summit with Pacific Islands leaders. The Pacific spans nearly a third of the globe and is home to 16 island nations. In geostrategic terms, the region is more important today than any time since the second world war. The summit is...
Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses as surging energy prices due to the war in Ukraine are pushing Europe's largest economy into a looming recession. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government was reactivating...
