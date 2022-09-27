ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
France 24

Norway, Poland open new gas pipeline amid Nord Stream leaks

As European leaders were warning of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Poland and Norway inaugurated a new conduit that will reduce dependence on Russian gas. The move underscores the urgency of EU economies' search for new energy sources. Also in the show: our Berlin correspondents Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet report on the German businesses being forced to close because of high energy costs, and the pound sterling stabilises a day after historic losses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
traveltomorrow.com

IATA to start trial of carbon emission calculator for air cargo with Etihad

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will be trialling a CO2 emissions calculation tool specifically developed for cargo flights together with Etihad Airways. To effectively manage and report on sustainability progress, the entire value chain – shippers, forwarders, investors and regulators – along with consumers are asking for reliable and trustworthy data calculations. This trial will provide a valuable proof of concept for the cargo component of the IATA CO2 Connect carbon calculator.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well

OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
traveltomorrow.com

EasyJet reveals roadmap to achieve net-zero by 2050

EasyJet has published its roadmap outlining how it can achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, following the airline’s commitment to the UN-backed Race to Zero last year. It is the most ambitious airline roadmap to-date due to its focus on new technology. The roadmap sets out that through the...
INDUSTRY
traveltomorrow.com

Montpellier on a persuasion mission in Brussels to host the European Capital of Culture 2028

The French city of Montpellier has thrown it hat into the ring in the race to become European Capital of Culture in 2028. On 31 December 2021, the decree and the competition notice were published in the Official Journal of the French Republic specifying the organizational arrangements and the procedure for the designation of the future city to be host the European Capital of Culture in 2028, as France is the chosen country.
TRAVEL
invezz.com

August data shows UK automotive sector heading for a “cliff-edge” in 2023

UK car manufacturing data for August showed that output improved 34% year on year. Total production since January is still well below pre-pandemic levels. The industry is struggling due to high energy costs, a lack of investment and challenging macro environment. With an all-out macroeconomic storm brewing in the UK,...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Crypto.com Wins Regulatory Approval From French Authorities

Major crypto exchange Crypto.com has been approved to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France. According to an announcement Wednesday, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) greenlit the exchange to operate as a DASP following the clearance by Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the authority regulating banks and insurance companies in France.
TECHNOLOGY
traveltomorrow.com

EU countries need to increase their efforts of phasing out single use plastics

On 22 September, the Rethink Plastic alliance and the Break Free From Plastic movement have released an annual assessment tracking the progress scored by EU countries in adopting national measures to phase out single-use plastic, in line with the obligations of the Single-Use Plastic Directive. The report reveals that important...
ENVIRONMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses as surging energy prices due to the war in Ukraine are pushing Europe's largest economy into a looming recession. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government was reactivating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

