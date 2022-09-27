The French city of Montpellier has thrown it hat into the ring in the race to become European Capital of Culture in 2028. On 31 December 2021, the decree and the competition notice were published in the Official Journal of the French Republic specifying the organizational arrangements and the procedure for the designation of the future city to be host the European Capital of Culture in 2028, as France is the chosen country.

