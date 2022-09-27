In a conscious effort to minimize the environmental impact of classes and projects, Integrative Studio 1 faculty bring of the First Year students to one of our partner, La Réserve des Arts. La Réserve des Arts (the arts’ stock) is an association specilazing in circular economy and reuse of materials. In their storehouse in Pantin, a few stops away from the Romainville campus and Fondation Fiminco, they welcome material donations from art fairs, industries and theaters, among others, to which they give a second live for artisans, artists and students alike.

