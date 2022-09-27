Read full article on original website
Related
thetrek.co
How Bad Do You Want It?
I sat at the breakfast table at Shaw’s, full of Poet’s amazing pancakes and wired on coffee. My hiking buddies, ET and Lady Slippers, and I were quietly studying our maps and guides, making notes and attempting to come up with some sort of plan for the final section of trail in Maine.
thetrek.co
Tips for Doing Trail Laundry: Pre-Rinse Your Socks You Filthy Animal
1. Pre-rinse your socks you filthy animal. 2. Stop overloading the machines. Is it cheaper to share laundry with five other hikers? Yes. Will your stuff come out dirtier than it went in? Sure will. 3. Don’t put your plastic mesh trucker cap in the dryer. You’ll melt him....
thetrek.co
Threat Level Midnight
After a few longer days of hiking, I “took the weekend off”. In actuality, I still hiked quite a few miles… but I had two great friends who joined me for the weekend! Our adventures included an incredibly late night by a fire, gorgeous weather and views, and an impromptu visit to a brewery. All good things come to an end. They returned home and I continued on my journey South.
thetrek.co
A Cautionary Tale of Statins, Thru-Hiking, and Rhabdomyolysis
I am writing this as a cautionary tale to all those thru-hikers who, like me, have been prescribed statins on the advice of their doctor. I took two kinds of statins on my doctor’s advice, and it cost me my thru-hike and nearly much, much more. But before I...
Comments / 0