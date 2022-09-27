Read full article on original website
Related
Judge allows Waukesha parade suspect to represent himself at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man charged in connection with last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy can represent himself at trial, a judge ruled Wednesday. Darrell Brooks, 40, faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but later withdrew the plea. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer...
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
Comments / 0