ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Judge allows Waukesha parade suspect to represent himself at trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man charged in connection with last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy can represent himself at trial, a judge ruled Wednesday. Darrell Brooks, 40, faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but later withdrew the plea. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy