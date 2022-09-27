Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Coastal Georgia feels impact as storm heads towards 2nd landfall
SAVANNAH, Ga. - After spending over a day battering much of Florida, Hurricane Ian now has its eye set on the South Carolina coast. Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, regained strength in the Atlantic Ocean, turning into in a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian's latest path as storm continues to soak Florida
Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to douse Florida with heavy rain as it heads toward the Atlantic Ocean. The latest tracker shows the storm hitting the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
SANIBEL, Fla. - A man who flew to southwest Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian with his grandmother is safe — and so is his grandma and her dog — after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them from a flooded barrier island. Video from the U.S. Coast Guard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian sets sights on South Carolina coast
Ian is back to the Category 1 hurricane as it continues to head toward making landfall on the coast Friday afternoon. The path have moved enough east that the risks to Georgia are much lower than they were a few days ago.
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Georgia ramps up operations as hurricane makes landfall in Florida
ATLANTA - Georgia's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office is moving to a 24-hour hurricane watch as Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. Category 4 Hurricane Ian nearly become an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm with winds going from of 120 mph to 155 mph after...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: Storm could regain hurricane status before second landfall
Hurricane Ian is passing east of Georgia's coast after making landfall on the southwest coast of Florida. Winds will ramp back up to 75 miles per hour before landing near Charleston on Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
fox5atlanta.com
Ian to bring wind to north Georgia
The Atlantic coast has its sights on Hurricane Ian as it approaches for a second landfall. North Georgia will be windy on Friday, but rain free. A Wind Advisory for gusts to 40 mph is in effect. Cooler temperatures are ahead for the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia preparations for Hurricane Ian arrival
Georgia Emergency Management officials say now is the time to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Officials say the state is ready to deal with whatever the storm throws our way.
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian inches closers to catastrophic landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Southwest Florida as a major hurricane on Wednesday afternoon. It will then slowly move across Central Florida and eventually head into the Atlantic before possibly making a second landfall near Savannah as a tropical storm. That track and intensity could change. The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to track Ian and its impact.
fox5atlanta.com
The latest on Hurricane Ian's path
Chief meteorologist David Chandley gives the latest on Hurricane Ian's path. The metro Atlanta area could be spared this weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
Comments / 0