ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

By FOX 4 Staff
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: Coastal Georgia feels impact as storm heads towards 2nd landfall

SAVANNAH, Ga. - After spending over a day battering much of Florida, Hurricane Ian now has its eye set on the South Carolina coast. Ian, which had been downgraded to a tropical storm, regained strength in the Atlantic Ocean, turning into in a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. Friday placed Ian about 145 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and forecast a "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions along the Carolina coastal area later Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
City
Granbury, TX
State
Washington State
Granbury, TX
Government
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian sets sights on South Carolina coast

Ian is back to the Category 1 hurricane as it continues to head toward making landfall on the coast Friday afternoon. The path have moved enough east that the risks to Georgia are much lower than they were a few days ago.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
fox5atlanta.com

Former director accused of stealing funds from Georgia ethics association

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a woman with stealing from an organization that promotes ethical standards for law enforcement, courts and local tax commissions. The GBI arrested 42-year-old Melissa Branyon Tolbert, a former director of the Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia. She faces five counts of felony...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Ian to bring wind to north Georgia

The Atlantic coast has its sights on Hurricane Ian as it approaches for a second landfall. North Georgia will be windy on Friday, but rain free. A Wind Advisory for gusts to 40 mph is in effect. Cooler temperatures are ahead for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#North Texas#Guns#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Oath Keepers
fox5atlanta.com

Hurricane Ian inches closers to catastrophic landfall

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Southwest Florida as a major hurricane on Wednesday afternoon. It will then slowly move across Central Florida and eventually head into the Atlantic before possibly making a second landfall near Savannah as a tropical storm. That track and intensity could change. The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to track Ian and its impact.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges. Coweta County deputies...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy