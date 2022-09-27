ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162

More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More

Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More. With Friday’s signature deadline looming, Governor Gavin Newsom continues to work on signing and vetoing the hundreds of bills still on his desk. On Wednesday, he signed a bill his administration had originally signaled it opposed as written that would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections.
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance

Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
