Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
How Much Are Landlords Allowed To Raise Rent?
2022 has been an unusual year for rent. Some states, like California, have been widely publicized in the news for rent increases of 10% or higher. While not all states have experienced high rent...
Doctors Offices, Hospitals and Clinics Permanently Closing Amid Financial Woes
Medical offices have been quietly shutting down since the advent of COVID-19. Insurance company complexities have not helped. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, WUSF News, and Google.com.
Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit
Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
Employee Says OSHA Poster Was Tossed When Workers Began 'Asking Questions'
"I kind of fear for the employees if this basic OSHA info is being suppressed," one commenter said on Reddit.
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
1,000 food workers at San Francisco airport are on strike
Workers who provide food and drinks to travelers at San Francisco International Airport are on strike, seeking what they say would be their first raise in four years.
Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More
Bills, Bills, Bills: Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Focused On Farmworkers, Salary Range Disclosure In Job Postings And More. With Friday’s signature deadline looming, Governor Gavin Newsom continues to work on signing and vetoing the hundreds of bills still on his desk. On Wednesday, he signed a bill his administration had originally signaled it opposed as written that would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections.
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance
Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
