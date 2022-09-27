ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, NV

Ely Daily Times

Fumigation continues on apartment complex

Fumigation efforts continue at a local apartment complex that was recently infested with cockroaches. At the Ely City Councils Sept. 8 meeting, the Ely Building Official Craig Peterson reported that the property at 1148 E. Aultman St. had begun receiving fumigation treatments. The first treatment took place on Sept. 2,...
ELY, NV
Ely Daily Times

BLM offering firewood through watershed restoration project

The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is offering cord units of mixed pinyon-juniper firewood to the public for $85 per cord. The firewood was generated through the South Steptoe Valley Watershed Restoration Project. “This landscape-scale habitat improvement and fuels reduction project restores vegetative health and improves wildlife habitat while...
ELY, NV
Ely Daily Times

Grant opportunities available through Great Basin Heritage area partnership

BAKER — The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership will be accepting applications for its Small Grant, Large Grant, and Tonia Harvey Research Grant Programs through Nov. 3. GBHAP offers grants for innovative projects that contribute to the mission of protecting and promoting the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Great Basin National Heritage Area (White Pine County, NV and Millard County, UT). To be eligible for funding, applicants must show a minimum 1:1 matching contribution and projects must further one or more of the following heritage area goals:
WHITE PINE COUNTY, NV

