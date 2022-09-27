Read full article on original website
Ely Daily Times
Fumigation continues on apartment complex
Fumigation efforts continue at a local apartment complex that was recently infested with cockroaches. At the Ely City Councils Sept. 8 meeting, the Ely Building Official Craig Peterson reported that the property at 1148 E. Aultman St. had begun receiving fumigation treatments. The first treatment took place on Sept. 2,...
Ely Daily Times
BLM offering firewood through watershed restoration project
The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is offering cord units of mixed pinyon-juniper firewood to the public for $85 per cord. The firewood was generated through the South Steptoe Valley Watershed Restoration Project. “This landscape-scale habitat improvement and fuels reduction project restores vegetative health and improves wildlife habitat while...
Ely Daily Times
University of Nevada White Pine Extension offering a radon education presentation Oct. 6
Oct. 6 – 950 Campton St., at the White Pine County Library at 10 a.m. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It comes from the ground and can accumulate in homes, raising the risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
Ely Daily Times
Grant opportunities available through Great Basin Heritage area partnership
BAKER — The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership will be accepting applications for its Small Grant, Large Grant, and Tonia Harvey Research Grant Programs through Nov. 3. GBHAP offers grants for innovative projects that contribute to the mission of protecting and promoting the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Great Basin National Heritage Area (White Pine County, NV and Millard County, UT). To be eligible for funding, applicants must show a minimum 1:1 matching contribution and projects must further one or more of the following heritage area goals:
