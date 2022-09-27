Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
South Kingstown police identify student responsible for online threats, schools to reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A juvenile has been identified after South Kingstown schools were closed Wednesday because of threats posted online. Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said they are working with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office to determine what charges will be filed. Moynihan said they are...
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
ABC6.com
Company faces nearly $1.2M in fines after Bristol County man dies in garage collapse
BOSTON (WLNE) — The United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that a demolition company is facing nearly $1.2 million in fines after a Bristol County man died in a Boston parking garage collapse — during his first day on the job.
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
ABC6.com
West Warwick man charged with illegally possessing turtle hatchlings
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday that a West Warwick man was charged for illegally possessing eastern musk turtles. Rhode Island Environmental Police searched the man’s home after he offered to sell two of the turtles to undercover officers. In...
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
Swatting call prompts massive police response in Providence
Investigators believe the reported incident that prompted a massive police response outside of a Providence home Wednesday night was a hoax.
East Providence native shows Hurricane Ian’s impact
Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have property or family down in Florida.
A man allegedly drove himself and a woman into a Providence river while on a date
The two met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," the woman reportedly told police. A woman told Providence Police she was driven into the Seekonk River on Sunday by a man she met on a dating app. WPRI reports the pair was at the Gano Park Boat Launch inside...
South Kingstown schools to reopen Thursday after police ID threat suspect
Superintendent Mark Prince said the administration received reports from several parents and students about an anonymous threat posted on social media.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen Providence police cruisers outside of the apartment.
Staffing challenges keep closed course road tests in place at RI DMV
Closed course road tests are still occurring at the DMV more than two years after they began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dartmouth Police Post Message Of Thanks From Arrestee
DARTMOUTH — Someone in Dartmouth apparently has a lot to be thankful for: police posted to social media Thursday a message from a person who had previously been arrested for drunk driving, thanking the department for giving them a wake-up call. According to police, the person — who police...
oceanstatecurrent.com
UPDATE: Josh Mello’s Silent Protest vs Cranston Schools (see photos)
Josh Mello and his fiancé, Rachel, are still working on getting an investigation into how the Cranston School Department improperly removed his name from the ’emergency care card’ for his daughter, which subsequently led to a long train of incidents, resulting in Mello’s arrest. . .
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WCVB
Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
ABC6.com
Trial continued for Providence officer accused of assaulting former political opponent
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Providence police officer accused of assaulting his former political opponent was continued to a later date. Jeann Lugo, 35, was off-duty when he allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face at an abortion rights rally in June. Lugo’s attorney claims Rourke...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
