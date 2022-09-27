Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
US News and World Report
U.S. Oil Refinery Run-Rates Could Top 90% for 3rd Quarter in a Row
HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil refinery utilization rates, a measure of how operators view future fuel demand, could top 90% next quarter for the third consecutive period, industry analysts projected, reflecting scant stocks and strong demand for diesel. Historically, utilization rates fall in the fourth quarter as refiners begin winter...
freightwaves.com
Key diesel prices down to levels not seen since March
On Monday, two key diesel prices fell to levels last posted in March. The weekly average retail diesel price from the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration fell for the 13th time in 14 weeks, posted at $4.889 a gallon, a decline of 7.5 cents a gallon. It’s the lowest posting...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
Natural gas looks ready to resume its slide, as the commodity is finding resistance at a short-term falling trend line. Using the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is around the swing low at $6.460, then the 50% level is at $6.263. Stronger selling...
tipranks.com
Oil Shows Weakness after Yesterday’s Gains
WTI Crude oil fell by 0.78% in today’s session, with WTI Crude oil closing at $81.51 after crossing the $80 mark yesterday. A rise in crude stockpiles in the U.S. and the impact of Hurricane Ian are helping the black gold prop up. U.S. natural gas closed at $6.861,...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
Nature.com
Application of machine learning in predicting oil rate decline for Bakken shale oil wells
Commercial reservoir simulators are required to solve discretized mass-balance equations. When the reservoir becomes heterogeneous and complex, more grid blocks can be used, which requires detailed and accurate reservoir information, for e.g. porosity, permeability, and other parameters that are not always available in the field. Predicting the EUR (Estimated Ultimate Recovery) and rate decline for a single well can therefore take hours or days, making them computationally expensive and time-consuming. In contrast, decline curve models are a simpler and speedier option because they only require a few variables in the equation that can be easily gathered from the wells' current data. The well data for this study was gathered from the Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation's publicly accessible databases. The SEDM (Stretched Exponential Decline Model) decline curve equation variables specifically designed for unconventional reservoirs variables were correlated to the predictor parameters in a random oil field well data set. The study examined the relative influences of several well parameters. The study's novelty comes from developing an innovative machine learning (ML) (random forest (RF)) based model for fast rate-decline and EUR prediction in Bakken Shale oil wells. The successful application of this study relies highly on the availability of good quality and quantity of the dataset.
Gas Prices Could Go Up Again Soon Says AAA
If you've been enjoying those falling gas prices over the last few months, then now is a good time to fill your tank. Prices at the pump could soon start moving higher, according to AAA. See:...
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Biden warns oil industry not to raise prices in aftermath of Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast."Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America. Biden said that the hurricane "provides no excuse for price increases at the pump" and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine "whether price gauging is going on.""America is watching. The industry should do the right thing," Biden added.There...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 28, 2022
WTI crude oil has formed lower highs and slightly lower lows to consolidate inside a falling wedge on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing support and might be attempting to break lower. Technical indicators are pointing to a bearish break, as the 100 SMA is below the 200...
supplychain247.com
DAT’s August Truckload Volume Index points to decreasing rates and increasing volumes
The August edition of the DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which was issued this week by DAT Freight & Analytics, was mixed with rates down and volumes up. The DAT Truckload Volume Index reflects the change in the number of loads with a pickup date during that month, with the actual index number normalized each month to accommodate any new data sources without distortion, with a baseline of 100 equal to the number of loads moved in January 2015. It measures dry van, refrigerated (reefer), and flatbed trucks moved by truckload carriers.
