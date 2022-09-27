ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ourdavie.com

One for the ages: South beats North in thriller

In a finish that was as wild as it gets, South Davie’s football team made one more play than visiting North Davie and slipped away with a 20-18 victory on Sept. 21. “It was most definitely a good one,” South coach Germain Mayfield said. “The kids played their...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Wells
yadkinripple.com

New wedding venue opens in East Bend

The Willow Cove Pavilion boasts peaceful views of a private lake. Butterfly bushes surround the lake-side pavilion at Willow Cove. A scenic spot for weddings and other special events at Willow Cove in East Bend. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple. EAST BEND —Down a narrow, winding dirt road...
EAST BEND, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County

In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival

Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wake Forest University#Kansas State#Furman University#Men S Golf S Marcoux
WXII 12

North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian

N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy