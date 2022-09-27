Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
ourdavie.com
One for the ages: South beats North in thriller
In a finish that was as wild as it gets, South Davie’s football team made one more play than visiting North Davie and slipped away with a 20-18 victory on Sept. 21. “It was most definitely a good one,” South coach Germain Mayfield said. “The kids played their...
saturdaytradition.com
Hurricane Ian impact: ACC coach hopes league 'makes the right decision' regarding storm
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson let his thoughts be known on what the right decision is in terms of postponing games due to the approaching Hurricane Ian. Clawson said that he hopes the ACC will make the call to postpone the games, but he said “if they don’t, we will” in his press conference on Tuesday.
FSU's home football game vs. Wake Forest expected to be played Saturday
With the foretasted track of Hurricane Ian moving south and east of Tallahassee, the Florida State University home football game scheduled for Saturday is expected to be played.
WXII 12
Standout Stat, Week 6: East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Raynor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — East Forsyth's Jaylen Raynor accounted for seven touchdowns in the Eagles' victory on Friday. Each Monday, WXII Sports names a Standout Stat from the high school football week. You can nominate a winner by emailing sports@wxii12.com.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
Stanly News & Press
Family, employees and a trusted white hat all played a role in A.L. Lowder’s 50 years of service
It has been said that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. For A.L. Lowder, Inc. in Albemarle, it has been able to craft a successful family-run business with that adage at the forefront. The company, at 435 Willow St., is likely most known for its sprawling on-site...
yadkinripple.com
New wedding venue opens in East Bend
The Willow Cove Pavilion boasts peaceful views of a private lake. Butterfly bushes surround the lake-side pavilion at Willow Cove. A scenic spot for weddings and other special events at Willow Cove in East Bend. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple. EAST BEND —Down a narrow, winding dirt road...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County
In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
corneliustoday.com
Multiple events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Sept. 28. Updated Sept. 29. With Hurricane Ian coming on stronger in Florida than first expected—it’s a Category 4 storm—Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency in North Carolina. Meanwhile, multiple organizations are cancelling weekend events in and around Cornelius, while others are scrambling to...
Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
Greensboro church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for support of LGBTQ community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted to remove a Greensboro church from its rolls for it's support of the LGBTQ community, but church leaders say the congregation voted to leave the SBC in 1999. The SBC's Executive Committee voted to remove College Park: An American Baptist...
WXII 12
North Carolina Events canceled due to Hurricane Ian
N.C. — As we continue to follow the impact of Hurricane Ian, some events in North Carolina have been affected. Here is a list of changes in the coming days. The Zoo will be closed to the public on Fri, Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1. Officials plan on...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
WXII 12
Triad schools closing, remote learning due to Ian's potential flooding and high winds risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Ian approaches North Carolina, Triad schools are preparing by announcing closures and remote learning days. Here are the school systems that have announced changes in preparation for the storm system:. Alamance-Burlington School System. Alamance-Burlington Schools announced that schools will be closed this Friday for all...
North Carolina is putting millions towards new electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina has a lot of work to do to meet the growing need for accessible charging stations for electric vehicles, and an announcement today indicates the accelerator is being pushed down toward meeting those goals. Under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is scheduled to receive $16 million this […]
wfdd.org
Forest acquisition in Stokes County among projects funded through state grants
Several projects in the Piedmont and High Country are getting a boost with grants from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. One of the largest includes purchasing hundreds of acres near the Dan River in Stokes County. The state recently announced funds for 117 projects across North Carolina –...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem tree service company urges homeowners to learn about risks of trees in their yard ahead of tropical rain from Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The owner of a local tree service company is urging homeowners to learn about the risks associated with the trees in their yard ahead of the possible tropical rain from Hurricane Ian. WXII 12 News' weather team anticipates possible tropical rain from Ian, and anticipated wind...
