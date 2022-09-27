Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Martha Elliott Wall
Martha Elliott Wall, age 90, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 3:00pm at Red Branch Baptist Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church 2 until 3. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Candace Leigh Craven
Candace Leigh Craven shared her light with everyone around her for almost 33 years. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, she passed away in her home in Hendersonville, NC. Candace was born in Pinehurst, NC on October 4, 1989 to Nina Williams and the late Thomas Harold Craven Jr. In addition...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Aileen Patricia Matson of Southern Pines
Aileen Patricia “Pat” Matson, 95, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center. She was born October 6, 1926 to Jack and Olivia Flanagan. She was happily married to Gordon N. Matson for 64 years. He preceded her in death in 2014.
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day
Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandhillssentinel.com
Cameron’s Historic Preservation Ordinance is born
The Town of Cameron passed a Historic Preservation Ordinance at 6:43 p.m. at its regular meeting Sept. 27. Work toward the preservation began 39 years ago, in 1983, with the inventory of the historical properties, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Since the national register listing,...
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Everybody is hurting’: Devin Clark’s family, friends remember the Orange County teen
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, family and friends gathered to remember to Devin Clark, one of the teenagers found murdered in Orange County last week. Funeral services for Devin Clark were held Tuesday in Alamance County. The 18-year-old is one of the high school students who was found...
RELATED PEOPLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Wines in the Pines Oct. 23
Join friends of Moore Free & Charitable Clinic for a wine tasting fundraiser, Wines in the Pines. Hosts at Triangle Wine Company will feature affordable wines (sparkling, red and white) specially selected to complement your upcoming holiday dining and entertaining. Small bites will be served. Wines by the glass will be available for purchase.
cbs17
THE LIST: Ian closures, cancelations, and postponed events in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian. The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Family searching for missing relative
A family is searching for their missing relative, Gerald Martin Jr. (aka: Moon). He was last seen in Carthage on Friday, Sept. 23. It is believed he left his house around 9 p.m. He mentioned going to hangout with a cousin, however, no one has heard from him. He’s around...
sandhillssentinel.com
The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival Oct. 14-15
Jambience Productions Presents: The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival. Oct. 14 starting at 7 pm — Oct. 15 ending at 3 a.m. Calling all ghouls, goblins, and fright enthusiasts! The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival is the spooktacular event of the season. A two day camping music festival headlined both nights by Asheville’s own, Dr. Bacon!
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for felony child solicitation by computer
A 20-year-old man from Willow Springs, North Carolina was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond issued by Moore County Magistrate Riyevski after being arrested on charges of felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
Halloween decoration depicting man hanging from tree comes down in Harnett County after complaints
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Halloween decoration in Harnett County has come down after sparking controversy within the community and online. This display, shared hundreds of times on Facebook, shows what appears to be a fully-dressed man with his hands tied behind his back hanging from a tree outside a home in Coats.
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
1 dead, several injured after shooting in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police are investigating after one person was killed and several others injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at the University Gardens Condominiums.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pinehurst.com
Pinehurst No. 2 at dark – and the story of the mysterious man who appeared
You couldn’t see the flag on the 18th green of Pinehurst No. 2. But you could see the figure. Silhouetted against the faint glow of the lights rimming the clubhouse façade, the figure moved with pace toward the three players who had given up chasing the light and, thusly, chased only what remained.
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
cbs17
Missing: Fayetteville police searching for homeless woman not seen in over 2 months
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are trying to find a homeless woman who has not been seen in more than two months. Police said Tuesday that Amelia Ann Grice, 28, was reported missing by family members Aug. 17, more than three weeks after she was last seen.
Fayetteville man sentenced for drug, gun charges
A Fayetteville man was sentenced for gun and drug charges in federal court on Tuesday, according to officials.
Comments / 0