Vass, NC

Obituary for Martha Elliott Wall

Martha Elliott Wall, age 90, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Magnolia Gardens in Southern Pines. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 3:00pm at Red Branch Baptist Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church 2 until 3. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
CARTHAGE, NC
Obituary for Candace Leigh Craven

Candace Leigh Craven shared her light with everyone around her for almost 33 years. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, she passed away in her home in Hendersonville, NC. Candace was born in Pinehurst, NC on October 4, 1989 to Nina Williams and the late Thomas Harold Craven Jr. In addition...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Obituary for Aileen Patricia Matson of Southern Pines

Aileen Patricia “Pat” Matson, 95, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center. She was born October 6, 1926 to Jack and Olivia Flanagan. She was happily married to Gordon N. Matson for 64 years. He preceded her in death in 2014.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Cameron celebrates Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day

Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon celebrated her 99th birthday at Cameron Town Hall Sept. 24. Mayor Pro Tempore Ginger Bauerband presented a plaque to McCrimmon as the town declared Sept. 23 Addie Mae McGregor McCrimmon Day. McCrimmon was born in Virginia in 1923 and moved to North Carolina at 10 to...
CAMERON, NC
Carthage, NC
Cameron’s Historic Preservation Ordinance is born

The Town of Cameron passed a Historic Preservation Ordinance at 6:43 p.m. at its regular meeting Sept. 27. Work toward the preservation began 39 years ago, in 1983, with the inventory of the historical properties, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Since the national register listing,...
CAMERON, NC
Wines in the Pines Oct. 23

Join friends of Moore Free & Charitable Clinic for a wine tasting fundraiser, Wines in the Pines. Hosts at Triangle Wine Company will feature affordable wines (sparkling, red and white) specially selected to complement your upcoming holiday dining and entertaining. Small bites will be served. Wines by the glass will be available for purchase.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Family searching for missing relative

A family is searching for their missing relative, Gerald Martin Jr. (aka: Moon). He was last seen in Carthage on Friday, Sept. 23. It is believed he left his house around 9 p.m. He mentioned going to hangout with a cousin, however, no one has heard from him. He’s around...
CARTHAGE, NC
The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival Oct. 14-15

Jambience Productions Presents: The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival. Oct. 14 starting at 7 pm — Oct. 15 ending at 3 a.m. Calling all ghouls, goblins, and fright enthusiasts! The Graveyard Getdown Music & Haunt Festival is the spooktacular event of the season. A two day camping music festival headlined both nights by Asheville’s own, Dr. Bacon!
CARTHAGE, NC
Man arrested for felony child solicitation by computer

A 20-year-old man from Willow Springs, North Carolina was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond issued by Moore County Magistrate Riyevski after being arrested on charges of felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...

