ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cultural Compass

Texas Law Spotlights Alumni for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), Texas Law celebrates our students, staff, and alumni of Hispanic descent. The professional, historical, and cultural contributions of the Latinx community have had a positive impact on the legal profession, and many of these leaders got their start here on the Forty Acres.
AUSTIN, TX
Cultural Compass

The Digital Marketing Boot Camp at Texas McCombs

Submit your application today. All classes are being offered through our proven virtual classroom experience. Learn more. Online Digital Marketing Boot Camp in Austin, Texas. The rise of the digital world is transforming the way people research, interact with, and make decisions about products and businesses. The Digital Marketing Boot...
AUSTIN, TX
Cultural Compass

OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT NOTIFICATION - Aggravated Assault (2300 block of Guadalupe St)

OFF-CAMPUS INCIDENT NOTIFICATION: Aggravated Assault (2300 block of Guadalupe Street) Around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UTPD officers were flagged down near the 2300 block of Guadalupe Street. A man was arguing with a woman and her partner when the male suspect pulled out a weapon. Upon investigating, officers located a knife and immediately arrested the suspect for aggravated assault.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy