The investigational therapy demonstrated time to first resolution of the five COVID-19 symptoms was significantly reduced in those treated with low dose of medication. The company announced this week that its investigational oral antiviral, ensitrelvir fumaric acid (ensitrelvir), achieved its primary endpoint for its phase 3 trial that was conducted in 3 countries in Asia. The primary endpoint in the study was the time to first resolution of five key COVID-19 symptoms (stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, feeling hot or feverish, and low energy or tiredness) which are characteristic of infection with the Omicron variant, in patients randomized within 72 hours from the onset of symptoms.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO