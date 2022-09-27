Read full article on original website
Occult Hepatitis B Virus Infection: Underestimated Global Health Threat
Occult HBV infection is likely to go undetected in under-resourced regions of high HBV endemicity and confound WHO goal to eradicate the viral hepatitis by 2030. Undetected occult hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is likely to affect a “substantial proportion” of the populations of countries with high HBV endemicity and low testing resources, according to a recent review and meta-analysis.
Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection
Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
September's Top 5 Infectious Disease Stories
Catch up on Contagion's top stories from the month of September. As Fall officially began, respiratory viruses took center stage this month. Our top stories this month focused on COVID-19, its treatments, and its complications. Paxlovid continued to be one of the most buzzed-about topics, as intrigue seems to follow this nirmatrelvir/ritonavir COVID-19 treatment.
COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters: Roadblocks, the Future, and Communicating the Benefits to Patients
“In the long run, what we will have is a virus that will become endemic in our population," said Donald J. Alcendor, MD. "The idea of thinking we can chase variants with boosters is a failed effort. We must realize that.”. Watch the Peer Exchange series, "COVID-19 Expectations on the...
Shionogi Reaches Endpoint for Phase 3 COVID-19 Pill
The investigational therapy demonstrated time to first resolution of the five COVID-19 symptoms was significantly reduced in those treated with low dose of medication. The company announced this week that its investigational oral antiviral, ensitrelvir fumaric acid (ensitrelvir), achieved its primary endpoint for its phase 3 trial that was conducted in 3 countries in Asia. The primary endpoint in the study was the time to first resolution of five key COVID-19 symptoms (stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, feeling hot or feverish, and low energy or tiredness) which are characteristic of infection with the Omicron variant, in patients randomized within 72 hours from the onset of symptoms.
