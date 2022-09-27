A widower recalls many difficult mealtimes after he lost his wife, and how he now keeps loneliness away from the table. When I lost my wife to a sudden and unexpected illness, loneliness claimed her side of our bed. I no longer slept enfolded in the warmth of Muriel's soft curves. Instead, the sharp edges of loneliness pierced me awake. Loneliness slept when I did, but awakened in a fury, replacing Muriel's smile and kiss with its icy grip.

SOCIETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO