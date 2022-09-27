Read full article on original website
La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
New businesses finding hiring success amid nationwide worker shortage
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) –Though the worker shortage continues, new businesses continue to sprout up in the La Crosse area– and those businesses need employees. “The unemployment rate is at 2.7%,” said Xiaotong Wang, western Wisconsin’s regional economist for the Department of Workforce Development. That rate refers...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather Carter of Coon Valley, Wis. was arrested following an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking.”. The Vernon County...
West End Salvage in Lancaster Hit By Burglary
Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.
Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight For Parts of Iowa & Illinois
Welcome to Fall, let's kick it off with the season's first Frost Advisory, shall we?. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight Tuesday-8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the counties of:. Buchanan. Delaware. Dubuque. Benton. Linn. Jones. Jackson. Iowa. Johnson. Cedar. Clinton. Muscatine. Scott. Keokuk.
