Prairie Du Chien, WI

WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse adopts new plan for winter sheltering

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the weather turns colder, the City of La Crosse is changing how it’s giving shelter to those without a home. Mayor Mitch Reynolds hosted an event to discuss plans for closing the campground at Houska Park, and where the unsheltered population could relocate to. The new plan involves increasing the amount of beds and staff in shelters as well as identifying additional sources for housing, such as churches.
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Prairie Du Chien, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
LA CROSSE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather Carter of Coon Valley, Wis. was arrested following an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking.”. The Vernon County...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

West End Salvage in Lancaster Hit By Burglary

Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.
LANCASTER, WI
I-Rock 93.5

Frost Advisory In Effect Tonight For Parts of Iowa & Illinois

Welcome to Fall, let's kick it off with the season's first Frost Advisory, shall we?. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight Tuesday-8:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the counties of:. Buchanan. Delaware. Dubuque. Benton. Linn. Jones. Jackson. Iowa. Johnson. Cedar. Clinton. Muscatine. Scott. Keokuk.
IOWA STATE

