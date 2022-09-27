Read full article on original website
Prilenia Expands Leadership Team, Appoints Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer
NAARDEN, Netherlands & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Prilenia Therapeutics B.V., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the urgent mission to develop novel therapeutics to slow the progression of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced the appointment of Anne Sullivan as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Ms. Sullivan will lead all strategic collaboration activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006018/en/ Anne Sullivan, Chief Business Officer at Prilenia (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Twenty7tec announces raft of new senior appointments
Leading mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec today announces that it has made a number of senior appointments following the acquisition of Bluecoat Software. Nathan Reilly has been appointed as Director of Customer Relationships, with responsibility for all existing customers across both the mortgage and wealth markets. Josh Skelding has been promoted...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
RFA elects new board leadership at annual meeting
The Renewable Fuels Association elected officers and its board of directors today at its annual membership meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Erik Huschitt, CEO of Badger State Ethanol, was elected chairman of the organization, replacing Jeanne McCaherty of Guardian Energy Management. “I am humbled and honored to become chairman of the...
Adrestia appoints Will Lewis as Chair, establishes US Operations and appoints new functional leads
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Adrestia Therapeutics, a leader in synthetic rescue therapies for genetic diseases, today announced that it appointed William H. Lewis, J.D., M.B.A. as Chair of its Board of Directors, Jennifer Millian, M.S., M.B.A. as VP of U.S. Operations, and Philip Coxon, Ph.D., as VP of Business Development. This extends Adrestia’s presence to the United States and deepens its drug development capabilities as it moves its emerging pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics towards the clinic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005044/en/ Will Lewis, Adrestia Chairman
Happi
Tim Warner Appointed New CEO of Shani Darden Skin Care
Tim Warner, previously a C-suite executive for beauty brands Benefit Cosmetics, Urban Decay and Drunk Elephant, has been named the new chief executive officer of Shani Darden Skin Care. According to the company, Warner’s simple-is-best business philosophy allows fast-growing brands to focus, simplify, and build the critical foundations to support...
beckersdental.com
Dentsply Sirona in 2022: 11 moves
From a leadership makeover to an expansion of its digital dentistry portfolio, here are 11 moves from dental supply company Dentsply Sirona that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 25:. 1. Former Dentsply Sirona CFO Jorge Gomez resigned and was replaced by Glenn Coleman, who began serving as CFO and...
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand's outreach.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EPA updates guidance on corn kernel fiber ethanol production
The U.S. EPA on Sept. 28 released updated guidance that describes three additional ways ethanol plants that co-process corn kernel fiber and corn starch can demonstrate the resulting volume of cellulosic biofuel produced. The new guidance supplements guidance released in May 2019 that focused on quantifying an analytical method for...
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
TrustBIX, BQNC launch biomass traceability pilot project
TrustBIX Inc. is pleased to announce a biomass traceability pilot project with members of the Biomass Quality Network of Canada. BQNC is facilitating the commercialization of agricultural biomass through the development of quality standards and methods for industrial applications, including biofuels, green chemicals, bioplastics and biomaterials. BQNC Director and Chairman,...
3printr.com
Seurat joins the Additive Manufacturing Coalition
It’s time for manufacturing to find a new home. As we now know, having products produced in a faraway factory has failed to be the best economic and environmental approach. Additive manufacturing (AM) has a promising future given its ability to drastically shorten lead times and prototypes can be built almost anywhere. But, is there a future where AM can help us control our economic destiny and lessen our national dependence on foreign adversaries? Recent legislation such as the CHIPS Act marks a nationwide effort to build dependable supply chains at home, and this could potentially be the impetus that AM has been waiting for to advance forward.
thefastmode.com
Sitetracker Secures $96M in Funding to to Scale its Global Capabilities for Renewable Energy
Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M, which will enable the company to scale its global capabilities to support renewable energy, 5G, fiber, and telecom digital infrastructure worldwide. Energize Ventures led a new round of...
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
Happi
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
TechCrunch
EQT acquires Billtrust, a company automating the invoice-to-cash process, for $1.7B
Shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash upon Billtrust’s transition to a private company, a 64% premium above the September 27 closing price of $5.77. The company’s stock has remained relatively steady in recent years, hitting a high of around $19 a share in February 2021 before bottoming out at $4.51 in June.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
