King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Vox
How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade
In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
Why can’t America do great things anymore? | Letters
Puerto Ricans need water after Fiona’s rampage | Sept. 22. In October 2017, the Times published the following abbreviated article I had written after Hurricane Maria demolished parts of Puerto Rico, followed by Donald Trump’s disastrous response:. Let’s show the world and the country who built the Panama...
NPR
He spent decades recording soundscapes. Now they're going to the Library of Congress
The Library of Congress recently acquired the life's work of this man. JIM METZNER: Hi, I'm Jim Metzner. For the last 40-plus years, I've sort of been a listener. FADEL: Metzner is an audio archivist. He's been traveling the world, recording the sounds around him. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We might...
BBC
Who discovered the equator – the Spanish or the pre-Incas?
In the 18th century, French scientists thought they had identified the location of the equator. But they got it wrong. Thousands of years earlier the pre-Incas were able to plot its location almost as accurately as modern day GPS. How did they do it?. In this film, we explore how...
