Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Vox

How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade

In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
Toni Morrison
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
Tampa Bay Times

Why can’t America do great things anymore? | Letters

Puerto Ricans need water after Fiona’s rampage | Sept. 22. In October 2017, the Times published the following abbreviated article I had written after Hurricane Maria demolished parts of Puerto Rico, followed by Donald Trump’s disastrous response:. Let’s show the world and the country who built the Panama...
BBC

Who discovered the equator – the Spanish or the pre-Incas?

In the 18th century, French scientists thought they had identified the location of the equator. But they got it wrong. Thousands of years earlier the pre-Incas were able to plot its location almost as accurately as modern day GPS. How did they do it?. In this film, we explore how...
