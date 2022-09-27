Read full article on original website
Related
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EPA updates guidance on corn kernel fiber ethanol production
The U.S. EPA on Sept. 28 released updated guidance that describes three additional ways ethanol plants that co-process corn kernel fiber and corn starch can demonstrate the resulting volume of cellulosic biofuel produced. The new guidance supplements guidance released in May 2019 that focused on quantifying an analytical method for...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
EIA: Ethanol production down 5%, stocks up 1%
U.S. fuel ethanol production was down more than 5 percent the week ending Sept. 23, falling to the lowest level since February 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 28. Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by nearly 1 percent. Fuel ethanol production averaged 855,000...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Agriculture Online
USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
USDA working to ease fertilizer supply and price concerns
A new federal grant program announced Tuesday seeks to increase American-made fertilizer production. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $500 million in grants, intended to spur competition in the fertilizer sector and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to...
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
beefmagazine.com
Feed price implications for fall
As we move into fall, we have a pretty good feel for the size of the 2022 corn crop. Acreage is down significantly from last year and yield projections were reduced by almost 3 bushels this month to 172.5 per acre. After spending some time below $6 per bushel this summer, CME© December corn futures are in the upper $6 per bushel range. Barring a major shock on the demand side, feed prices are going to be a challenge for cattle operations this winter. So, I wanted to briefly talk through some implications of high feed prices on feeder cattle marketing and management.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
USDA Chief Economist says farm income strong, but uncertainty looms
Speaking on a panel at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City today, USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer says farm income is up but so is farmer anxiety. "When one looks at farm income at a very high scale, farm income looks pretty good," he says. "But when you tell producers this, you always have to realize there's a tremendous amount of anxiety. Those input prices are catching up to them."
Thanksgiving Could Cost An Arm And A Turkey Leg This Year
Turkey inventory numbers are the lowest in 16 years as bird flu wipes out flocks. And it's "likely to only get worse," an expert said.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
rigzone.com
Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
Brazilian farmers planting soybeans at faster pace, consultancies say
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are sowing soybeans at a faster pace this season, according to estimates from two agribusiness consultancies on Monday. They cited significant advances in the state of Parana and progress in the pace of sowing in the state of Mato Grosso, the largest producer of soybeans in Brazil, as driving the trend.
Food & Wine
A Butter Shortage Is Sending Prices Through the Roof Just Before Peak Baking Season
Post-pandemic inflation has driven up the price of everything, including groceries. Consumers can look for ways to ease the pain – perhaps cutting down on name brands – but cost increasings are hard to avoid when they affect underlying food staples. It's why a butter shortage is so hard to stomach. Butter seems to be in everything… or at least everything that tastes delicious.
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds
This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $7.4 billion in payments to farmers between 2017 and 2020 through two of its biggest conservation programs, but very little of that money went to practices that help fight climate change, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group.
Scaling Up: Raising hogs has gotten less expensive, especially for big farms
This is the fourth in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. As the average farm size has grown, the cost of raising hogs has decreased. Technological advances in hog...
Comments / 1