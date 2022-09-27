In anticipation of its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023, William Paterson University is already gearing up for the celebration. “Next April we’re going to have a gala concert to mark the occasion,” said jazz studies coordinator David Demsey. “And we’re hoping that Rufus Reid and Bill Charlap will be available, along with some alumni and former faculty, to play the music of Thad Jones, Mulgrew Miller and James Williams at the concert. Also, 2023 is the centennial of Thad Jones. Dizzy’s Club has already asked us to perform there on the day of his birthday, which is March 28, which I’m super-excited about.”

WAYNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO