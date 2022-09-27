ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Spilling The Royal Tea? King Charles III's Ex-Butler Says Prince William & Prince Harry's Joint Funeral Appearance Was Not PR Stunt

Despite what some may think, one source close to royal family made it clear that Prince William and Prince Harry's seemingly united front following Queen Elizabeth II's passing was genuine. Grant Harrold, who once served as butler to King Charles III, explained in a recent interview that the new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex walking side by side during the funeral procession for their beloved grandmother on Monday, September 19, was not just for the public, but perhaps a sign that the two are trying to mend fences. MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY EXCHANGE TENSE WORDS DURING...
Insecurity & Uncertainty! Bombshell Book Reveals Prince Harry's Shocking Past Feelings About His Nephew Prince George

Spilling secrets! A new book has several bombshell revelations about Prince Harry, including a past filled with insecurity and uncertainty about his position in the royal family before getting married to Meghan Markle.The book titled Extracts of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low — published by Headline Books — states that the Duke of Sussex, 38, tamed a "long-held" fear about becoming an "also-ran" (meaning one who loses a contest), fearing he'd be pushed out of the limelight as his nephew Prince George, now 9, grew up. THE ‘WARM’ WELCOME ‘FELL FLAT’: MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ‘UNRESPONSIVE’ TO...
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla 'in no rush to leave much-loved Clarence House and move into Buckingham Palace' as new Monarch mulls opening palace more widely to the public

King Charles and Camilla are going to continue to use Clarence House as their London residence and are in 'no rush' to move into Buckingham Palace. The new monarch, 73, and the Queen Consort, 75, are said to favour the John Nash-designed property for comfort and convenience. Buckingham Palace –...
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Rift Revealed: Prince Harry 'Incensed' After Queen Elizabeth II Denied Request For Meeting About Royal Exit, New Book Claims

Despite having quite the close relationship, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II went through a bit of a rough patch prior to her passing. According to Valentine Low‘s new book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," the Duke of Sussex was furious after his grandmother denied his request for a meeting about his and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.

