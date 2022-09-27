ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
WDW News Today

Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
disneydining.com

Disney Releases Theme Park Hours For Phased Reopening After Hurricane

Over the past few days, Hurricane Ian has been wreaking havoc across the state of Florida. There has been flash flooding, 1oo mile an hour winds, and a fair amount of damage. Before the hurricane hit Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort announced that they would all be closed on September 28 and September 29, with scheduled reopenings on September 30.
Motley Fool

Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
WDW News Today

1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
WDW News Today

New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
ComicBook

Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday

Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
