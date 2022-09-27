Read full article on original website
I'm A Dad Who Just Went To Disney World With My Family For The First Time. Here's What I'd Change If We Went Again
Disney World was a blast, but if I had a chance to do it again with my family, I'd make some changes.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Disney World guests livestreamed Hurricane Ian as the storm struck Florida
As Hurricane Ian hit land and inflicted heavy gusts and massive rainfall on Florida, a slew of internet users documented the storm with TikTok livestreams. Some even streamed from the Disney World resort in Orlando, which shut Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. There's a whole TikTok...
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
disneydining.com
Disney Releases Theme Park Hours For Phased Reopening After Hurricane
Over the past few days, Hurricane Ian has been wreaking havoc across the state of Florida. There has been flash flooding, 1oo mile an hour winds, and a fair amount of damage. Before the hurricane hit Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort announced that they would all be closed on September 28 and September 29, with scheduled reopenings on September 30.
Motley Fool
Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
WDW News Today
1971-Era Turnstiles Removed from Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World
Earlier this year, Walt Disney World started removing the archaic turnstiles from ride entrances around the park. Attractions like Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress have seen their entrance spaces opened up thanks to this change, and now the Country Bear Jamboree is wide open too!. Walking into the opening...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
Beloved character from Walt Disney World finally getting a feature film
Figment has made appearances in several rides, attractions and film shorts since his inception, but has only made fleeting cameos in major Disney movies.
WDW News Today
New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Hollywood Boulevard Closed Off After Portion of Store Facade Collapses at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This morning, something caused a good-sized chunk of wall around a doorway to collapse at Keystone Clothiers, a popular store on Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Entry to the park was a bit backed up even 30 minutes after park open, we suspect due to...
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
ComicBook
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday
Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
Should Sisanie Lie to Her Kids About Going to Disneyland?!
Sisanie wants to do an adult trip to Disneyland and not bring the kids:
