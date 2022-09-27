ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
102.5 The Bone

Author speaks out as his book becomes one of the most banned in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Author George M. Johnson has found himself at the center of a culture war over what kids can read. Johnson’s memoir, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which chronicles his experience growing up as a Black queer man, is the second most banned book in the U.S. and has been taken off the shelves in at least 29 school districts across the country, according to a Pen America report released Monday. The schools have cited the sexually explicit content, including descriptions of queer sex and sexual trauma, as reason for removing the collection of essays from bookshelves.
Journey Brown
crimereads.com

O Brother, Where Art Thou Contemporary Southern Women Writers?

In 2018, I was asked to speak at a local university known for its diverse, working-class student body. I identify as queer, southern, and working class, so I said yes. And as a non-academic, not-especially renowned author, I felt like a beautiful unicorn. They were gonna pay me to talk about myself? I could not say no to that.
CBS Baltimore

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13

NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.  AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.   
Salon

“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
slj.com

NEARER MY FREEDOM: An Interview and 2023 Cover Reveal with Lesley Younge

When the history of the online world of children’s literature and children’s literary scholarship is recorded decades from now, one hopes that the contributions of my friend Monica Edinger, educator, blogger, teacher, and author, will be mentioned prominently. Those of you familiar with her educating alice blog know that it was always a high point of any reader’s feed.
Elite Daily

Only Lizzo Got To Play This Founding Father's 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute

Lizzo just made history, with a piece of history. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the “About Damn Time” singer performed in Washington, D.C., as part of her Special tour. During the show, she usually takes out her own flute to play a few of her songs; however, this time, Lizzo switched it up in a historical way. She played a flute that was once owned by former President James Madison in the 1800s. Yes, you read that right: Lizzo is apparently the first person in 200 years to have the honor of playing the antique.
operawire.com

Pedro Halffter’s ‘Klara’ Set for American Premiere

Pedro Halffter’s new opera “Klara” will make its American premiere on October 12, 2022 in Paine Hall at Harvard University. The opera’s original version, which premiered this August in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, featured the protagonist as an AI robot able to learn about and examine the world around her. Through the chaos of war, Klara arrives at the question “What is a human being?”
Black Enterprise

Black Professor at Oxford College of Emory University Set to Teach a Tyler Perry-Inspired Course

Tyler Perry is in the syllabus for these freshmen students. Oxford College of Emory University is reportedly offering first-year students a college course surrounding the successful and prolific filmmaker. The course created and led by Tameka Cage Conley, an assistant professor of English and creative writing, is centered around the film expert’s impact on film.
The Conversation U.S.

Ada Limón is a poet laureate for the 21st century, exploring 'what it looks like to have America in the room'

“Ada Limón is a poet who connects.” This was how Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden introduced the 24th poet laureate of the United States. From my perspective as a poet and writing teacher, “a poet who connects” is a perfect encapsulation of who the poet laureate should be – and why I see Limón as so well suited for the role. This appointment has consistently been filled by some of the most celebrated and lasting poets of their generations – Elizabeth Bishop, William Carlos Williams, Gwendolyn Brooks and many others. According to Limón, it was reading a Bishop poem, “One Art,” at...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

