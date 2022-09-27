New data from “Staying Ahead of the Downturn” reveals widespread financial struggles for many, amid economic uncertainty, as 49% believe a recession is imminent. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, released the latest installment of its Global Consumer Trends series, “Staying Ahead of the Downturn.” Uncovering the struggles of many consumers, who face myriad waves of financial obstacles — not the least of which is an uncertain future — the new research reveals how global consumer behaviors are shifting. Businesses must take note of these changes to stay ahead of the economic downturn.

