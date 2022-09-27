Read full article on original website
Related
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
teslarati.com
DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development
Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
West Africa’s fisher women are experts at coping with job insecurity – but policymakers are using their resilience against them
All along West Africa’s coastline, women play a vital role in the fisheries sector as processors, traders and distributors. But they face many challenges – like job insecurity, a lack of finance, availability of fish and child care – and they’re also vulnerable to shocks, like the COVID pandemic.
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
New Study Shows Retail Customer Experience is Key to Earning Shoppers’ Discretionary Dollars in an Era of High Inflation
More Than Two-Thirds Are Less Confident in the Economy Than a Year Ago and 76 Percent Are Spending Less, Trimming Retail Purchases. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, released the findings of a new study that shows nearly two-thirds of consumers polled are less confident in the economy than a year ago and 76 percent of them are spending less money, with entertainment and clothing cited as the top areas for budget cuts in retail purchases.
mytotalretail.com
Panel: An Overview and Analysis of Emerging Retail Tech Trends | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a panel discussing emerging retail technology and trends from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Speakers include Carol Schuster, Technology and Business Information Advisor, Lafayette 148 New York; Omer Iqbal, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Shiseido; Alan John, Vice President of AI and Data, StockX; and moderator Kathy Kimple, Executive Director, OSF Digital.
How Wolverine Worldwide Uses 3D Models To Do Business Better in the 21st Century
The state of retail is changing, and innovative brands—like Wolverine Worldwide—are racing to keep up with new technologies and ways of doing business. To get some insight into the rapidly evolving landscape of brand-retailer relationships, we sat down with Barry McGeough, the global vice president of innovation at Wolverine, to chat about how the company is preparing for the future and what outdoor brands everywhere can do to better connect with their retailers.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
mytotalretail.com
Amid Supply Chain Disruptions, Consumers Are Maintaining Standards
If there has been one sweeping theme across the retail landscape in 2022 — and there has been — it’s supply chain. A new benchmarked study of 1,150 online consumers from Dotcom Distribution suggests several areas brands and retailers can tackle to shape the ideal customer experience, even during a period of uncertainty in the supply chain.
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand’s outreach.
salestechstar.com
Dynata’s Global Consumer Trends Survey: 53% Of People Are Struggling to Afford Basic Needs; 67% Have Reduced Spending to Combat Inflation
New data from “Staying Ahead of the Downturn” reveals widespread financial struggles for many, amid economic uncertainty, as 49% believe a recession is imminent. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, released the latest installment of its Global Consumer Trends series, “Staying Ahead of the Downturn.” Uncovering the struggles of many consumers, who face myriad waves of financial obstacles — not the least of which is an uncertain future — the new research reveals how global consumer behaviors are shifting. Businesses must take note of these changes to stay ahead of the economic downturn.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Meet the Elite: Compendium of Wood Industry Market Leaders
Since 2009, Woodworking Network has paid tribute to outstanding individuals in the wood products industry who have made an impact not only at their companies, but on the industry as a whole. Represented are persons from all segments of the secondary woodworking industry, including: residential furniture, contract/office furniture, cabinetry, closets/home organization systems, retail fixtures, architectural woodwork & millwork, windows and doors, and wood components.
Proximity Bias Is Real: 96% of Leaders Notice Employee Contributions More at the Office, Envoy At Work Survey Reveals
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, Envoy released its latest At Work Survey which compares the experiences of U.S. employees and executives as they explore what it means to work from the office today. This survey takes a look at how each group views the workplace and its purpose, as well as office taboos, and of course, the critical workplace dealbreakers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005262/en/ Envoy released its latest At Work Survey which compares the experiences of U.S. employees and executives as they return to the physical office. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
Comments / 0