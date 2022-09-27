New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is officially inactive for Monday Night Football. (Dan Salmone on Twitter) Williams suffered a knee injury last week and could be looking at a multi-game absence. He was unable to practice all week and leaves a big hole in the Giants' defense. The best run defender on the team by a considerable margin, Williams will be missed as the rest of the defensive line finally gets healthy, with Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux making their season debuts. It will be interesting to see just how disruptive this defense can be once they have all of their key pieces on the field at the same time. A DT1/DL2 option when healthy, Williams will be missed by Giants fans and IDP managers alike. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard get mini upside boosts with Williams out of the lineup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO