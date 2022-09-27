Read full article on original website
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 RB & WR Rankings: Is Jahan Dotson Ready to Rebound?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler, Cooper Kupp, Amon-Ra St. Brown (Week 4)
The first thunderous cannonball has been shot over the bow of the fantasy football community’s ship. I have perfectly predicted my first “PICANTake” of 2022. I hate to say it (I love to say it), but there’s plenty more where that came from! Where most football fans were whining about what an utterly unwatchable abomination the 49ers and Broncos put forth on Sunday night, I was laughing maniacally about this prediction. Jimmy G and Mr. Unlimited were awful. Calling their performances “mid” is an insult to mediocrity. San Francisco and Denver served us raw chicken with a flat soda pop on the side in a game with only 21 total points…just like I said would happen.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
One of the oldest sayings in fantasy football is “start your studs,” meaning play your best players regardless of the matchup or their recent struggles. Star players will have a poor fantasy performance a few times during the season. However, their combination of floor and upside make them the best starting option, regardless of what is on your bench.
Chris Godwin (hamstring) returns to practice Wednesday
Godwin hasn't practiced the past couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1. Him being a limited participant is positive news for the team, who is seriously lacking depth at the wide receiver position. If the star receiver does return, that would spell a serious upgrade for QB Tom Brady's fantasy value moving forward.
Week 4 NFL DFS Primer: Dolphins at Bengals Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Dolphins won an AFC East battle against the Bills on Sunday. Now, they’re attempting to avoid an emotional letdown on a short week against the Bengals after they ended their Super Bowl hangover with a win in Week 3. Both offenses are top-heavy and have a narrow passing tree. So, how should DFS gamers handle their roster construction for this week’s Thursday Night Football showdown contest?
Dak Prescott not expected to play Week 4, has outside chance for Week 5
Dak Prescott had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired thumb and is not expected to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 4. As of right now, he is expected to be out again for the Cowboys' game against the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. There is optimism that Prescott...
Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option
Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
Leonard Williams (knee) officially inactive for Monday Night Football
New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is officially inactive for Monday Night Football. (Dan Salmone on Twitter) Williams suffered a knee injury last week and could be looking at a multi-game absence. He was unable to practice all week and leaves a big hole in the Giants' defense. The best run defender on the team by a considerable margin, Williams will be missed as the rest of the defensive line finally gets healthy, with Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux making their season debuts. It will be interesting to see just how disruptive this defense can be once they have all of their key pieces on the field at the same time. A DT1/DL2 option when healthy, Williams will be missed by Giants fans and IDP managers alike. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard get mini upside boosts with Williams out of the lineup.
Jalen Tolbert active for Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is active for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. (Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter) Tolbert was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season but gets the nod for Week 3 with Dennis Houston being waived earlier this week. He may have been an inactive if Michael Gallup was cleared to play, so fantasy managers should not get too excited unless the rookie capitalizes on his opportunity. The fact that he fell behind Houston suggests that he should have received plenty of second-team reps this offseason, so he may already have a burgeoning connection with Cooper Rush. Tolbert could be a sneaky dart play for those creating multiple lineups.
Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) officially active vs. Cowboys
Kayvon will make his NFL debut in a divisional rivalry game on Monday Night Football. An explosive, bendy pass rusher with an excellent first step, Thibodeaux can make an impact, even if he sees limited snaps. The main knock against him coming out of college was a hot and cold motor, so hopefully, some sort of rotation will upset him enough to lock him in on a snap-by-snap basis. Thibodeaux is a low-floor DL3 option for Week 3, albeit one with significant upside.
Xavier Rhodes signs with the Buffalo Bills
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to help fill the holes in their injury-riddled defense. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bills were without three Pro Bowl-caliber defenders in CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in...
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 4 (2022 Fantasy Football)
By this time in the year, you should have a decent idea as to whether or not your dynasty team is set up to win now or not. If you’re sitting at 3-0. it’s time to buy some veterans who will help you win now. If you’re still looking for your first win or barely have one, it might be time to start looking forward.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Is Khalil Herbert a Fantasy Hero?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 4 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Dynasty Roster Stashes: Players to Trade For or Add (2022 Fantasy Football)
Stashing players is a tradition as old as time in dynasty fantasy football. Picking the right guys is always the hardest part. It’s often difficult to cut players you have faith in, or trade players away that you stashed last year, but sometimes you just need to change the mojo. I love churning the last spot on my roster every few weeks based on new information. Here are some guys I’m stashing or buying depending on the league I’m in, and some ideas of what I’m willing to lose in exchange.
The Primer: Week 4 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
Ben Simmons (back) cleared for training camp
“I’m ready to go,” Simmons said. He should be a full participant ahead of the start of training camp on Tuesday. He will be a risky player this year for fantasy managers but when he is fully healthy and in tune, he has proven to be a solid player in category leagues with his ability as a passer and rebounder. We'll likely see a lot of Simmons taking the ball up this year with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the outside which could lead to a lot of assist opportunities for Simmons.
NBA・
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)
Here are my top takeaways from Week 3 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 4. You can find my full Week 4 Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – that allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
