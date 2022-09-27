Read full article on original website
LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students
The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students.
Ranked: The best high schools in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Washington Examiner
Record number of high school graduates turning their backs on college, leading to uncertain futures
High school graduates have been increasingly turning their backs on getting college degrees. Experts are now warning that the gamble could backfire big time. College enrollment has dipped by nearly 10%, which comes out to about 1.4 million students opting out of getting degrees. On TikTok, influencers bragging, "My career...
Long days, long weekends: the four-day week takes off in US schools
On fall Fridays at Hull-Daisetta high school, in the small town of Daisetta in south-east Texas, sneakers squeak across the volleyball court as the Lady Cats run warm-up drills. Football coaches, players and cheerleaders prep for the night’s game. A local church serves lunch for the students. But there are no classes, and in the parking lot, just a handful of teachers’ cars.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
US News and World Report
New Federal Data: Too Few Applicants in K-12 Schools
Personnel shortages that challenged K-12 leaders at the outset of the new academic year and continue to disrupt the U.S. public school system are driven by a shortage in the pipeline of new educators and school staff, federal data confirms. More than half of all public schools in the country...
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
International Students Returning From Military Service Share Their Thoughts About Adjusting to University Life
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Brian Kim had to return home to South Korea only a year into his college experience. After completing the first quarter of second year on his iPad, Kim knew it was time: He was ready to take his leave of absence from the University in order to fulfill his compulsory military service.
Generation COVID: Record Numbers of Youth Opt Out of College, Work
Teens coming of age in the pandemic era are shunning college in record numbers. Many aren't working, either. The future looks rough.
fairgrovenews.com
Fair Grove School Welcomes New Administration
This school year, the Fair Grove High School hired a new athletic director, Damon Seiger, and the role of principal was filled by Christian Overstreet. Overstreet has been a part of the Fair Grove High School Administration for eight years now serving as our athletic director. Previous principal, Chris Stallings, moved positions to strictly work in the central office. Overstreet filled his principal role.
Professor's Prior Restraint Lawsuit Against Collin College Can Go Forward
From Judge Amos Mazzant's decision Monday in Phillips v. Collin Community College Dist. (E.D. Tex.) (see also Keith Whittington's post on the underlying controversy, and my post from when the lawsuit was filed):. This case arises from a series of statements—a newspaper publication, an interview, class discussions, and social media...
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
bestcolleges.com
Community College Enrollment Declines Worsen for Black Students
A new Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies report reveals Black student enrollment at community colleges dropped by 18% over the last two years. Photo by Marko Geber / DigitalVision / Getty Images. Community college enrollment dropped by 24% for Black men during the pandemic. More than a third...
5 College Admissions Officers on Their Best Tips for Applicants
Enter to win a $1,000 scholarship for school. Stress less about college costs with the College Ave Student Loans $1,000 scholarship monthly sweepstakes. Enter now!. College application season is here, and you might be sweating about how to stand out to a stranger reviewing hundreds or even thousands of applications. (Or maybe you’re not sweating enough, according to your parents.)
nypressnews.com
FAMU Lawsuit Continues a Legacy of HBCU Student Activism
Last week, a group of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) students sued the state university system and the state of Florida for allegedly underfunding the state’s only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) while purposely creating competitive programs at Predominately White Institutions (PWIs) nearby. Suits against the...
Washington Examiner
Stop using race to rig college admissions
A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
psychologytoday.com
Preparing Students With ADHD for College
Because of its impact on executive function, ADHD creates unique challenges for college students. Creating appropriate supports and expectations ahead of time can help ease the transition into college. A student's acceptance of their ADHD—both the diagnosis and the need to develop adaptive habits—is crucial. Mary Solanto is...
