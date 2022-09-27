Read full article on original website
PhD in Visual Arts: Philosophy, Aesthetics, and Art Theory
Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts (IDSVA) The IDSVA PhD in Visual Arts: Philosophy, Aesthetics, and Art Theory is a non-studio PhD for artists and creative thinkers. With no campus, IDSVA is a truly nomadic institution, existing everywhere our students and faculty are. The program fuses interactive online education with intensive global residencies.
Stan Douglas: Annual Stonecroft Foundation Visiting Artist Lecture
The Department of Visual Arts at the University of Ottawa, in collaboration with the National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is excited to welcome Stan Douglas for the seventh annual Stonecroft Foundation Visiting Artist Lecture. Both institutions are situated on the traditional unceded territory of the Anishinàbe Algonquin Nation. . This...
Seeking Head of Fiber Department & artist-in-residence (faculty)
Cranbrook Academy of Art, ranked nationally as one of the top graduate programs in art, architecture and design, is now accepting applications for the Head of Department/artist-in-residence (faculty) in Fiber. This position requires a forward-facing vision for the Department that embraces a broad range of perspectives, from traditional forms of production in art, craft, and design to social practice and community-based projects.
Rarible Announce A Competition For Tezos Artists With A Cash Prize
Rarible, one of the biggest NFT art marketplaces in the world, has announced a unique competition for Tezos artists. Officially called ‘Convergence’, this competition is an open call for Tezos artists to create a unique piece of art for a community mint. You can submit your art from today, September 27th, and the competition will close on October 14th. The community will vote to select the winner, who will receive a fantastic cash prize!
Legendary Artist Yoshitaka Amano Partners With Astar Network for His New NFT Collection
Astar Network, a smart contracts platform for multichain, today announces its partnership with the legendary artist Yoshitaka Amano to create and release an exclusive NFT collection on the Astar blockchain. This is the first time Amano’s fantasy worlds and characters will come to life on a blockchain, where his art...
Leah Thomas of 'Intersectional Environmentalist' Details Her Activism Journey (Exclusive)
As Climate Week recently came to a close on Sept. 25, you may now be looking to step up your activist game. And if you're seeking out inspiration, look no further than Intersectional Environmentalist author Leah Thomas. The author of the 2022 non-fiction title, creator of @GreenGirlLeah, organizer of Intersectional Environmentalist, and longtime TAZO tea partner is constantly exploring the connection between social justice and environmentalism.
Sony World Photography Awards announce new jury, prizes and format
The prestigious Sony World Photography Awards is back for its 16th year with new judges and even more prizes
