Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal prosecutor’s office says a Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday...
WBKO
Florida family evacuates Hurricane Ian; sought shelter in the Bluegrass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hurricane Ian is devastating many parts of the Southwest Coast of Florida. Many Florida residents are fleeing the state in an effort to save themselves from the damaging storms. One family in particular seeking shelter here in the Bluegrass. David Bybee, his girlfriend, Mary Harper,...
WBKO
Gov. Andy Beshear notes October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes an emphasis on highway safety, today announced that October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
WBKO
KY lawmaker introduces bill to help at-risk adults voluntarily block themselves from buying firearms
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide would be able to voluntarily remove their ability to buy or possess firearms under legislation that state Rep. Lisa Willner of Louisville announced Wednesday. “Tragically, the suicide rate in Kentucky is much higher than the national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
WBKO
Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels: 11.4 million
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year. The group says as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included. The record was hit after the...
WBKO
Kentucky Electric Co-Op prepares for Hurricane Ian relief
Paducah, Ky. (WBKO) - As the federal government and other organizations respond to the devastating Hurricane Ian, some power company employees in Paducah are making preparations to help in the recovery efforts. Kentucky Electric Cooperative line workers competed at a skills and safety event in the Commonwealth, and are now...
WBKO
Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby
NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
KYTC District 3 Traffic Updates for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Crews are...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 9-30-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 7 of high school football is the start of district play. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina come together to break down these matchups including the biggest game of the week in all of Kentucky. Final. Bowling Green 28. South Warren 24. Final. Warren East...
Comments / 0