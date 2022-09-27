ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WBKO

Kentucky woman sentenced to 28 months for wire fraud

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal prosecutor’s office says a Kentucky woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for wire fraud after transferring more than a half-million dollars from an employer’s account to herself. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WBKO

Florida family evacuates Hurricane Ian; sought shelter in the Bluegrass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hurricane Ian is devastating many parts of the Southwest Coast of Florida. Many Florida residents are fleeing the state in an effort to save themselves from the damaging storms. One family in particular seeking shelter here in the Bluegrass. David Bybee, his girlfriend, Mary Harper,...
FLORIDA STATE
WBKO

Gov. Andy Beshear notes October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes an emphasis on highway safety, today announced that October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Local
Florida Government
WBKO

Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort

(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
FLORIDA STATE
WBKO

Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels: 11.4 million

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year. The group says as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included. The record was hit after the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky Electric Co-Op prepares for Hurricane Ian relief

Paducah, Ky. (WBKO) - As the federal government and other organizations respond to the devastating Hurricane Ian, some power company employees in Paducah are making preparations to help in the recovery efforts. Kentucky Electric Cooperative line workers competed at a skills and safety event in the Commonwealth, and are now...
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

Kentucky mom found dead in apartment with baby

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KYTC District 3 Traffic Updates for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Crews are...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Football Friday Night, 9-30-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 7 of high school football is the start of district play. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina come together to break down these matchups including the biggest game of the week in all of Kentucky. Final. Bowling Green 28. South Warren 24. Final. Warren East...
KENTUCKY STATE

