FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes an emphasis on highway safety, today announced that October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. “We’re asking every driver to watch for pedestrians as you would if it was one of your friends or family members, and we’re asking every pedestrian to be fully aware of your surroundings,” said Gov. Beshear. “In any crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. Practical habits, especially putting your phone down while driving or walking, can save dozens of Kentuckians’ lives every year.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO