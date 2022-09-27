ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy

ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Local
Utah Cars
City
Logan, UT
ABC4

UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Davis and Weber counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Davis and Weber counties until 9 p.m. The NWS says areas impacted by the storm are Bountiful, Layton and Ogden. Severe thunderstorm warning. Wind gusts as strong as...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
FARMINGTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Udot#West Side#Traffic Signals#Road Signs#Traffic Patterns#Traffic Accident#Cache Valley Daily
Herald-Journal

Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval

One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
upr.org

Farmington man placed in medically-induced coma after falling 40 feet from overpass

A man from Farmington is in a coma after reportedly falling 40 feet off a highway overpass on Saturday. Hayden Gurman, husband and father of five children, was out on a run the morning of September 24 when he attempted to climb over a barricade to get out of traffic on Interstate 15. Believing that there was a sidewalk on the other side, Gurman hopped the barricade and fell 40 feet.
FARMINGTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kvnutalk

Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare – Cache Valley Daily

March 30, 1943 – September 26, 2022 (age 79) Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, 79, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 26, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, with her loving husband at her side. Bonnie was born March 30, 1943, the youngest of six children...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Chance of thunderstorms Thursday could affect BYU game

PROVO, Utah — On the heels of thunderstorms in parts of the Wasatch Front Wednesday night, more thunder and lightning could be on the way. The BYU football team had to deal with lightning delays in their Week 1 game in Florida, and they might have to deal with them again during their game against the Utah State Aggies.
PROVO, UT
kvnutalk

Local refugee organization honors the owner of iconic Logan restaurant – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) honored a local business owner late last week as the recipient of their first ever Community Champion Award. On KVNU’s For the People program, CRIC director Danny Beus said that Angie’s Restaurant owner Saboor Sahely was to be recognized during the organization’s annual Harvest Moon Dinner held at the Old Barn in Paradise. He said Saboor is very deserving.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Threat of severe weather moves into Utah, watch issued through 8 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of Utah and Wyoming, and says the threat will be in effect until 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. On Wednesday afternoon, KSL NewsRadio got this video of the storm moving through Lehi from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy