kjluradio.com
Dixon man gets probation for police standoff three weeks ago
A Pulaski County man is sentenced for a police standoff earlier this month. Troy Smalenberg of Dixon was sentenced to five years supervised probation on Tuesday for one count of third-degree domestic assault. Smalenberg had originally been charged with first-degree assault, as well as resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
lakeexpo.com
Man Who Drove Truck Into Police Department & Medical Clinic Is Sentenced To Eight Years
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — The man who drove a truck into the Lake Ozark Police Department and a medical clinic in Osage Beach last winter has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to eight years in prison. On Sept. 28, 2022, Jarod A. Long, of Eldon, Mo. was sentenced to...
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT RELATED TO ASSAULT
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a suspect related to an assault. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, an assault occurred in the 700 block of Main Street, Hughesville. During this time, the victim, a 71 year-old male, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. A full-scale investigation ensued and as a result, a suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jason S. James, of Houstonia. James is described as 5’11 and 183 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
Rolla man accused of taking $30K from elderly woman
A Rolla, Missouri man is accused of racking up nearly $30,000 in debit card transactions on a card belonging to an elderly woman's dead husband.
krcgtv.com
Cole County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler warned area residents to be careful of a scam involving the assertion that the victim has failed to appear for jury duty and now has a warrant out for their arrest. One victim of the scam said the caller asks for...
Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
Ozarks First.com
Lebanon woman died from blunt force trauma right after prison release
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on...
KRMS Radio
Autopsy Results Confirm Death Of Lebanon Woman
Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm the death of a Lebanon woman was from blunt trauma. The body of 33 year old Hope L. Arnold, was found on Monday beside Route 66 near Hazelgreen and investigators believe it had been there for several days. However they also believe she died...
KRMS Radio
Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Eldon
The Eldon Police Chief has announced the Wednesday arrest of a fugitive wanted for alleged drug trafficking. Chief Brian Kidwell says his force along with the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force worked together to locate 41 year old Nicholas Lee Scott at a home on North Walnut Street and he was arrested without incident.
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI after passengers get injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated after his two passengers were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident northwest of Springfield early Tuesday evening. Thirty-year-old Tyler Sindle was also cited for careless and imprudent driving involving an accident after 21-year-old Dakota Rhodes and 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher, both of Humansville, Missouri, were transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips During String Of Vehicle Break-ins
As police investigate several recent vehicle break-ins as well as thefts from mailboxes in a Lake Ozark neighborhood, a law enforcement official is urging all vehicle owners to easily prevent such crimes. Camden County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Hines says they were involved in addressing a similar series of vehicle...
KRMS Radio
Gun Taken From Student At Laquey Schools
A gun was taken from a student at the Laquey school on Monday. The incident briefly put the school on lockdown at around noon and the Missouri Highway Patrol and Pulaski County deputies responded. County Sheriff Jimmy Bench says a teacher noticed a boy who was acting strangely and it...
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
KRMS Radio
Boy Struck While Riding Bicycle In Camdenton
Camdenton Police say a 12 year old boy was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle. The department says in a news release it happened at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54 shortly after 4 PM as the child was riding with two friends who were not injured.
