Read full article on original website
Related
artandeducation.net
Welcome new faculty to the 2022/23 academic year
Columbia University School of the Arts is delighted to welcome a number of new faculty members to the 2022/23 academic year. María José Contreras is a Chilean multi-disciplinary artist working in theatre and performance. Her work explores the interrelations and frictions of embodied practice, performance, memory and the urban space. Her engagement with decolonizing theatre-making, teaching, and research practice is recognized in The Twenty-First Century Performance Reader, an international volume featuring the 73 leading global artists working with innovative approaches to performance. In addition to numerous articles, she recently co-edited two interdisciplinary volumes Cadáver exquisito and Women Mobilizing Memory. She is completing the monograph Rigorously Undisciplined.
artandeducation.net
Seeking Head of Fiber Department & artist-in-residence (faculty)
Cranbrook Academy of Art, ranked nationally as one of the top graduate programs in art, architecture and design, is now accepting applications for the Head of Department/artist-in-residence (faculty) in Fiber. This position requires a forward-facing vision for the Department that embraces a broad range of perspectives, from traditional forms of production in art, craft, and design to social practice and community-based projects.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
artandeducation.net
Bard College Receives $50 Million Gift in Support of Indigenous Studies
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NEW YORK—Bard College has received a “transformational” $25 million gift from the Gochman Family Foundation and a matching gift of $25 million from George Soros and the Open Society Foundations. The money will be used to fund a Center for Indigenous Studies along with faculty appointments and student scholarships. As well, the college’s American Studies Program will be renamed the American and Indigenous Studies Program to “more fully reflect continental history,” according to a Bard press release, and to center Native American and Indigenous Studies in the school’s curriculum. A chair for a distinguished scholar of the newly rechristened program will be established.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
edscoop.com
IBM adds 14 HBCUs to cybersecurity center program
IBM last week announced it’s expanding a program establishing cybersecurity training centers on the campuses of historically Black colleges and universities to another 14 schools. The expansion makes 20 HBCUs with which the computing giant has partnered with since the program launched in May with six colleges. The Cybersecurity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida. Writing your evidence-based practice is the best way to learn and teach. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
SDTimes.com
IBM to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers at 20 HBCUs to address skills gap
IBM has announced a new partnership with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to address the cybersecurity skills gap by setting up Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. According to a recent study by IBM, organizations that don’t have sufficient security teams experience $550,000 more in costs related to data breaches compared...
Poets and Quants
Harvard To Lose Its MBA Admissions Chief On Same Timetable As Stanford
In what could only be described as an extraordinary coincidence, Harvard Business School’s chief MBA gatekeeper announced today (Sept. 28) that he is leaving his job on the very same day that the chief MBA admissions officer at Stanford Graduate School of Business said she is also stepping down.
Comments / 0