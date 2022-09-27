Read full article on original website
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
He met her online. She stole $4,500 worth of items, including a gun and an Xbox, police said.
"Be cautious when meeting people online and allowing them into your home," said Sheriff Randy Smith from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Trump supporter who bragged he ‘fed’ a cop ‘to the people’ on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
A Georgia man who beat one officer and dragged another down steps at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, admitted to telling officers, "you're going to die tonight," while he assaulted them. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers...
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for "needy children," feds say
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," CBS Minnesota reports.Luger said the defendants are charged with federal crimes including "conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks," the station reported.Luger said the defendants took $250 million from a federal child nutrition program, which was to be used to...
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
morningbrew.com
47 charged in massive $250m Covid fraud scheme
The Justice Department charged 47 people yesterday for allegedly carrying out the single largest Covid relief fraud scheme to date. Feds say that by exploiting a program meant to feed needy Minnesota children, the defendants stole $250 million. Prosecutors say the fraud was committed by a network of individuals connected...
Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges
The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MilitaryTimes
2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds
The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
Federal authorities charge 47 people in theft of $250 million from child nutrition program
Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, whose founder was also indicted.
15 years later, arrest made in 2007 Texas homicide of 19-year-old Brittany McGlone
More than 15 years later, an arrest has been made in the murder of Brittany McGlone. Dateline featured Brittany’s case in our Cold Case Spotlight series in 2021. On the morning of May 4, 2007, after working an overnight shift, Brittany drove to her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas, to sleep. Brittany’s boyfriend, Jeff Stogner, and his family – who also lived there – told authorities they were not home at the time.
Ohio man who falsely claimed to be Ghanaian prince convicted of fraud
An Ohio man who pretended to be a Ghanaian prince and conned at least 14 people out of more than $800,000 over several years was convicted by a federal jury of fraud on Friday.
Romance novel cover model pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Logan James Barnhart, who has appeared on romance novel cover as a model, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon at the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart's statement of offense filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., said Barnhart and other co-defendants...
NBC12
Virginia prison agency discriminated against female employee in tampon case, jury rules
A jury found Monday that the Virginia Department of Corrections discriminated against a former employee who was fired after a body scanner detected a tampon she was wearing and officials suspected she was carrying contraband into the prison. The jury, which heard the case in the U.S. District Court for...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Companies Put On Probation Ordered To Pay Restitution In Federal Case
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millions in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than two-point-four million dollars. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho. Court information shows Darrell Smith used money from his investment clients to pay expenses related to the operation of a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton. Darrell Smith was sentenced in 2018 to more than 14 years in federal prison for his conviction of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho, was sentenced to two months in federal prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding.
Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison
Charged with a hate crime, Axel Cox is accused of threatening a Black family in Mississippi. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
