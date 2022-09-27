ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for "needy children," feds say

Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," CBS Minnesota reports.Luger said the defendants are charged with federal crimes including "conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks," the station reported.Luger said the defendants took $250 million from a federal child nutrition program, which was to be used to...
morningbrew.com

47 charged in massive $250m Covid fraud scheme

The Justice Department charged 47 people yesterday for allegedly carrying out the single largest Covid relief fraud scheme to date. Feds say that by exploiting a program meant to feed needy Minnesota children, the defendants stole $250 million. Prosecutors say the fraud was committed by a network of individuals connected...
MilitaryTimes

2 plead guilty after stealing more than $100 million in GI Bill funds

The Justice Department received a guilty plea on Sept. 16 in a Post-9/11 GI Bill fraud case that cost the Veterans Affairs more than $100 million. Michael Bostock, of Nampa, Idaho, and Eric Bostock, of Riverside, California, worked for California Technical Academy, a VA-approved, for-profit school the defendants founded to offer technical training at three locations across California, according to court documents.
NBC News

15 years later, arrest made in 2007 Texas homicide of 19-year-old Brittany McGlone

More than 15 years later, an arrest has been made in the murder of Brittany McGlone. Dateline featured Brittany’s case in our Cold Case Spotlight series in 2021. On the morning of May 4, 2007, after working an overnight shift, Brittany drove to her boyfriend’s house in Winnsboro, Texas, to sleep. Brittany’s boyfriend, Jeff Stogner, and his family – who also lived there – told authorities they were not home at the time.
CBS News

Romance novel cover model pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

Logan James Barnhart, who has appeared on romance novel cover as a model, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon at the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart's statement of offense filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., said Barnhart and other co-defendants...
Western Iowa Today

Companies Put On Probation Ordered To Pay Restitution In Federal Case

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millions in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than two-point-four million dollars. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho. Court information shows Darrell Smith used money from his investment clients to pay expenses related to the operation of a now-defunct ethanol plant in Hopkinton. Darrell Smith was sentenced in 2018 to more than 14 years in federal prison for his conviction of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho, was sentenced to two months in federal prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding.
