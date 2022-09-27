Read full article on original website
Gold Springs finds more gold at Nevada/Utah project
Gold Springs Resources Corp. [GRC-TSX, GRCAF-OTCQB] has released the first assay results from the 2022 drill program around the Charlie Ross resource at its flagship Gold Springs project, which is located on the border of Nevada and Utah. Drilling highlights include 3.0 metres of 2.09 g/t AuEq and 9.2 metres...
Trail Runner Survives Harrowing Mountain Lion Attack in Utah
A trail run took a turn for the worse for a Utah woman over the weekend. She rounded a corner on a popular hiking trail to find a mountain lion lunging toward her. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), she was traversing the Pipeline Trail in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25 when the cougar attacked.
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
Alaska Fisheries Report September 29, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on an unusual Southeast troll season. Maggie Nelson of KUCB tells of growing pains for the kelp industry. And the special sport and subsistence fishery for Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast Tanner crab. opens...
New Third Avenue mural unveiled by Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
Hope Community Resources artists get to work on brand new mural. A splash of color will be brightening up downtown Anchorage as artists from Hope Community Resources get to work on a brand new mural. Photojournalist Luke Patrick was there when the first brush stroke launched the project. New owners...
Certified Mastectomy Fitter Opens in Anchorage
Laura Dewitt expanded her mastectomy fitting boutique, Allies, from Bellingham, Washington to Anchorage. Breast cancer survivors in Alaska now have easier access to a certified mastectomy fitter, who provides garments and accessories to restore body shape. The Anchorage branch of Allies, a boutique based in Bellingham, Washington, is inviting appointments during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
September rains launch Anchorage to 3rd wettest year on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered showers are still with us this morning across Southcentral Alaska, with the heaviest rain expected to remain across eastern Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible through the day. Meanwhile, the rest of...
Anchorage mom speaks to fentanyl crisis on national stage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After losing her son Bruce in October of last year, Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for education, awareness, and prevention of the fentanyl crisis that’s been plaguing the nation. “The reason I do this is part of a mother’s job is to take care of...
Boy rescued from mud off the Glenn Highway
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud, off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. According to Mat-Su Borough Emergency Services Director, Ken Barkley, after they were able to get the boy out of the mud the Alaska State Troopers were able to use a helicopter to take the boy out.
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels
You are reading: Nice hotels for couples | Alaska hot tub suites – wonderful whirlpool tubs in cozy lodges & hotels. Alaska – aurora borealis, glaciers, incredible scenery & wildlife, and so much more. Experience this fascinating northern corner of the U.S. and keep the romance going by staying at lodges, hotels and inns with in-room Whirlpool or JACUZZI® Tubs. Here are a few of our recommendations…
New owners of Wasilla four plex surprised after DOT levels privacy trees
Communications Director, Corey Allen Young People said people staying at Centennial Campground who wish to go to the Sullivan Arena will be provided transportation on Saturday, the new date for the campground to shut down. Sept. 29, 2022 FastCast. ACEH celebrates new headquarters location in Anchorage. Updated: 13 hours ago.
Alaska Receives Approval For EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities received approval from the Federal Highway Administration to implement Alaska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to build a network of EV charging stations along the state’s highway corridors. “That will free up approximately $19 million. That...
Notes from the trail: Federal, state campaigns are 38 days away and local elections are up next week
Congressional candidate Nick Begich continues to campaign hard, and was the host of a free pasta feed at the Palmer Train Depot, where he offered face painting and prizes for kids. About 200 people showed up. Spotted were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, Kathy McCollum, Stu Graham, Curtis Thayer, and lots of people from the Mighty Mat-Su. Valley and Mat-Su Republican Women’s Clubs served as volunteers. Begich is the only candidate endorsed by the Alaska Republicans.
Alternative Fuels Slowly Rolling into Alaska’s Trucking Fleets
Earlier this year, Alaska CNG received a Kenworth powered by compressed natural gas, which hauls North Slope gas to the utility’s customers. Earlier this year, Alaska CNG accepted delivery of a Kenworth T800 to haul compressed natural gas to customers in the Deadhorse area. The fuel doesn’t simply ride in the tanker trailer, though; compressed natural gas (CNG) powers the truck. Alaska CNG hopes to become a model for alternative energy in ground transport.
Tennessee Gov. Lee new law enforcement recruit video features officers who fled Dem-run California, New Mexico
Republican Gov. Bill Lee renewed a nationwide pitch to join Tennessee Highway Patrol, releasing a video featuring officers who left agencies in Democrat-run California and New Mexico.
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
Wasilla man to serve 20 years for 2019 murder
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with murdering a Wasilla teen in January of 2019 was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison Friday morning at the Palmer Courthouse. Jordan Flowers, 23, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years suspended for second-degree murder, as well as 10 years supervised probation following his sentence by Palmer Judge Jonathan Woodman, who had delayed the sentencing on three previous occasions.
