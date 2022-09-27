ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Daily

Tech softball newest beneficiaries of Matador Club NIL deal

On Wednesday, the Matador Club, the primary donor organization for Tech Athletics, announced it will be giving contracts to the members of the Texas Tech softball team. The landmark deal makes the softball team the third athletic program at Texas Tech to reap benefits from the NCAA’s policy on name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements.
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders

On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech volleyball prepares for second conference match

Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh. Tech will see the...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice

Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season

Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Komac, Tiglea finish second at ITA regionals

Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
