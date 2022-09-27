Read full article on original website
University Daily
Tech softball newest beneficiaries of Matador Club NIL deal
On Wednesday, the Matador Club, the primary donor organization for Tech Athletics, announced it will be giving contracts to the members of the Texas Tech softball team. The landmark deal makes the softball team the third athletic program at Texas Tech to reap benefits from the NCAA’s policy on name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsements.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
University Daily
Tech volleyball snaps five-game losing streak to Kansas State, starts Big 12 play 2-0
Texas Tech volleyball snapped a five game losing streak to the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena, taking the match in a clean sweep. This is now the first time the Red Raiders have started 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2018, according to Tech Athletics.
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders
On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
Red Raiders Joey McGuire Reveals Which Kansas State Player 'Keeps Him Up at Night'
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have plenty to worry about against the Kansas State Wildcats, but one player has stood out to coach Joey McGuire.
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
University Daily
Tech volleyball prepares for second conference match
Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh. Tech will see the...
University Daily
Leaders emerging in men's basketball team's first practice
Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the season on Monday, relocating from their usual training facility at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center to practice in front of the media at the United Supermarkets Arena. “Christmas morning. First day of school. That’s how...
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season
Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
University Daily
Komac, Tiglea finish second at ITA regionals
Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
Seminole’s The 509 Drink Shop Is Opening a Lubbock Location Soon
Are you thirsty? Well, this new spot is going to quench that thirst. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink Shop and they're coming...
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
