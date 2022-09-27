ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

pumpkin.care

Feline Leukemia Virus: Causes, Symptoms, and Care

Feline leukemia virus, or FeLV, is an infectious disease that affects 2-3% of cats in the United States. It’s more common in younger cats and cats that spend a lot of time outdoors. FeLV can weaken your cat’s immune system, leading your cat to develop secondary illnesses and infections,...
healio.com

CDC reports increased circulation of enterovirus linked to AFM

Surveillance data show increased circulation of enterovirus D68 — or EV-D68 — over the summer in the United States after a period of low circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported this week in MMWR. The report also noted an increase in detection of rhinovirus (RV) this past...
Deseret News

New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says

A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
iheart.com

Lyme and Suicide

I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
Healthline

CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know

The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. ​The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
MedPage Today

Circulation of Virus Tied to Paralysis in Kids Is Rising, CDC Says

The U.S. is experiencing increased circulation of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a virus linked with a rare neurologic complication that can cause paralysis in children, according to CDC surveillance data. Alongside increasing cases of rhinovirus (RV) and EV, mounting emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness have been reported in children...
Healthline

Campylobacter Gastroenteritis: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Campylobacter gastroenteritis is an infection in your gut caused by Campylobacter bacteria. The infection often leads to inflammation in your stomach and intestines. Each year in the United States, Campylobacter bacteria cause an estimated. stomach illnesses. Eating raw or undercooked poultry, seafood, or meat is a common source of infection....
TODAY.com

Woman, 22, dies by suicide after struggling with Lyme disease

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The family of a 22-year-old woman who had been struggling with Lyme disease is...
nejm.org

Treatment and Prevention of Heat-Related Illness

This Journal feature begins with a case vignette highlighting a common clinical problem. Evidence supporting various strategies is then presented, followed by a review of formal guidelines, when they exist. The article ends with the authors’ clinical recommendations. A 71-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive...
MedicineNet.com

Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
verywellhealth.com

Lyme Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Lyme disease is an illness transmitted by ticks that carry the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium. It is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States and affects an estimated 476,000 Americans yearly. About 35,000 new cases are reported each year, although experts believe cases are underreported and undercounted. This would...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

