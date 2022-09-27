Read full article on original website
Related
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
pumpkin.care
Feline Leukemia Virus: Causes, Symptoms, and Care
Feline leukemia virus, or FeLV, is an infectious disease that affects 2-3% of cats in the United States. It’s more common in younger cats and cats that spend a lot of time outdoors. FeLV can weaken your cat’s immune system, leading your cat to develop secondary illnesses and infections,...
Severe common cold cases increasing among young children may be pegged to COVID-19 lockdowns
As children have headed back to school over these last few weeks, doctors have noticed an increase in severe cases of the common cold among some children from two of the most common viruses known to cause the upper respiratory infection: rhinoviruses and enteroviruses. That's according to a recent report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. According to a report released Tuesday, the CDC recorded 260 cases of enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, from March 1 to Sept. 20.
healio.com
CDC reports increased circulation of enterovirus linked to AFM
Surveillance data show increased circulation of enterovirus D68 — or EV-D68 — over the summer in the United States after a period of low circulation during the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported this week in MMWR. The report also noted an increase in detection of rhinovirus (RV) this past...
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
iheart.com
Lyme and Suicide
I’m not sure if you read the People Magazine article “CEO Shares Heartbreaking LinkedIn Post After Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Lyme Disease Battle”. If not, here is the direct link below:. https://people.com/human-interest/ceo-shares-linkedin-post-after-daughter-died-by-suicide-following-lyme-disease-battle/. First, all of my sympathy and love to this family who lost someone at...
Healthline
CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know
The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
MedPage Today
Circulation of Virus Tied to Paralysis in Kids Is Rising, CDC Says
The U.S. is experiencing increased circulation of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a virus linked with a rare neurologic complication that can cause paralysis in children, according to CDC surveillance data. Alongside increasing cases of rhinovirus (RV) and EV, mounting emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness have been reported in children...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Campylobacter Gastroenteritis: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Campylobacter gastroenteritis is an infection in your gut caused by Campylobacter bacteria. The infection often leads to inflammation in your stomach and intestines. Each year in the United States, Campylobacter bacteria cause an estimated. stomach illnesses. Eating raw or undercooked poultry, seafood, or meat is a common source of infection....
TODAY.com
Woman, 22, dies by suicide after struggling with Lyme disease
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The family of a 22-year-old woman who had been struggling with Lyme disease is...
insideedition.com
CDC Issues Alert for Uptick in Rare Polio-Like Disease Affecting Kids
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a warning of a potential increase in cases of a rare condition among children that is similar to polio, according to a recently released health alert. The alert detailed a rise in severe respiratory illness this fall that can lead to...
nejm.org
Treatment and Prevention of Heat-Related Illness
This Journal feature begins with a case vignette highlighting a common clinical problem. Evidence supporting various strategies is then presented, followed by a review of formal guidelines, when they exist. The article ends with the authors’ clinical recommendations. A 71-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive...
MedicineNet.com
Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
verywellhealth.com
Lyme Disease Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Lyme disease is an illness transmitted by ticks that carry the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium. It is the most common vector-borne illness in the United States and affects an estimated 476,000 Americans yearly. About 35,000 new cases are reported each year, although experts believe cases are underreported and undercounted. This would...
Comments / 0