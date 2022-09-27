Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thereminder.com
Cornhole goes mainstream in Somers with weekly club
SOMERS, CT – Somers 860 Cornhole, a premier league in Northern Connecticut hosts competitive cornhole on Tuesday evenings at Sonny’s Place at 349 Main St. All skill levels are welcomed ranging from intermediate to league pros. Cost is $20 for four games of round robin play and entry into the airmail contest. You will be randomly paired via the Scoreholio app. Top point earners make the playoff tiers and the tier champions win the tournament. There is no weekly commitment, just come any Tuesday that you can make it and simply have fun.
thereminder.com
Agawam, West Springfield remember unity, sacrifice of 9/11
AGAWAM — Under attack, America found unity, and 21 years later we could use that unity again, speakers said at 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in Agawam and West Springfield this month. The Rev. Harvey Hill, pastor of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Agawam, highlighted two anecdotes during his remarks at...
thereminder.com
Fresh Paint Festival brings more art to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The 2022 Fresh Paint Festival featured the creation and installation of new murals in the city as well as the recreation of murals by the late Nelson Stevens, AfriCOBRA member, who directed the painting of over 30 Springfield murals in the 1970s. The artists include Colectivo Morivivi,...
thereminder.com
Protesters ask Big E to drop wild animal carnival attractions
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Agawam’s Sheryl Becker is leading a crew of protesters each weekend at the Big E, calling on the fair to cease using animals as “entertainment.”. Becker said she and her fellow animal rights activists do not oppose the agricultural animal exhibitions at the Eastern States Exposition, but object to carnival attractions such as camel rides, pig racing, and an enclosed booth where fairgoers can pay to see the “world’s smallest horse.” Becker’s group picketed the Big E during its first two weekends, and will continue the protest noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2, outside Gate 4 on Memorial Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thereminder.com
Athenaeum’s new history display more accessible, inclusive
WESTFIELD — More than 100 people attended a reception on Sept. 22 to celebrate the new history exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. “Westfield Through the Ages: 1669 to the Present” includes more than 100 artifacts from the Athenaeum’s collection of more than 1,000 items it has received over the decades. The exhibit is in the newly renovated Elizabeth Reed Room on the main level.
thereminder.com
Parade celebrates Puerto Rican pride in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Thousands of people lined Main Street on Sept. 18 to watch the annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. The parade with marchers and floats traveled from Wason Avenue in the North End to Boland Way in the center of downtown. Musicians performed at a stage in front of Tower Square. Elected officials such as Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman as well as Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, marched. The parade committee honored state Sen. Adam Gomez as its grand marshal.
thereminder.com
Leonard House will ask for CPA funds for roof, other repairs
AGAWAM — “Anyone who owns an old home knows it’s constant upkeep and preservation,” said David Cecchi, a member of the board of the historic Captain Charles Leonard House at 663 Main St., Agawam. The house, which was built in 1805 as a stagecoach inn, later...
thereminder.com
Scout Troop 179 seeks new recruits and fun through Color Run in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW – On Oct. 1, kids and their families will get exercise, raise money and add a little color to their lives in the Scout Troop 179 Color Run. Scout Troop 179 Committee Chair Melanie Mannheim said, “You run through a blast of powdered color,” but only on a voluntary basis. The 3-kilometer Color Run will take place at East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St. Registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the Color Run at 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thereminder.com
Thousands mud it out through obstacle race at The Wick
SOUTHWICK — Thousands of people turned out to The Wick 338 over the weekend to push themselves through the grueling 3-mile Rugged Maniac obstacle course. Runners in the race crawled through mud under barbed wire, climbed over wooden walls, and jumped over fire along the famous Wick 338 motocross track. Before the weekend event, organizers said they were expecting 5,500 participants in the course across Saturday and Sunday.
thereminder.com
Rebranded Long Meddowe Fall Festival seeks to bring community together
LONGMEADOW – You just can’t keep a good tradition down. A year and a half after the Historical Society announced end of the decades-long Long Meddowe Days fair, American Legion Post 175 is breathing new life into it and rebranding the event as the “Long Meddowe Fall Festival.”
thereminder.com
Mancini joins West Springfield School Committee as Garvey retires
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Former Town Councilor Robert “Bean” Mancini was sworn in as the newest member of the West Springfield School Committee on Sept. 19. He replaces former committee member William Garvey, who is moving to Vermont. Mancini is a regional manager at West Net, a distributor...
thereminder.com
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen give traffic safety solutions green light
WILBRAHAM – Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Tonya Capparello discussed traffic safety issues with the Board of Selectmen at its Sept. 26 meeting. The intersection between Nokomis Road and Boston Road/Route 20 was the first topic Capparello addressed. As she explained, drivers use Nokomis Road as a cut through between Boston Road and Main Street, to avoid the busy intersection of those two streets. Capparello said turning right onto the access road from Boston Road and from Boston Road onto the access road are both dangerous as the vegetation growing on the bank of Nine Mile Pond blocks visibility of oncoming traffic. She said the foliage is fast growing and difficult to reach, making cutting it back onerous.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereminder.com
Classical Class of 1957 continues Donors Choose legacy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – It looked like a typical class reunion with old friends greeting each other and talking, but the 65th reunion of the class of 1957 from Classical High School had a secondary meeting. The class, which has been supporting the Donors Choose program since 2008, has made contributions...
thereminder.com
Museum of Fine Arts showcases Dalí’s Art of Playing Cards
SPRINGFIELD – The everyday aesthetics of playing cards receives a subversive twist at the Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards exhibit at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit takes place at the Starr Gallery and will be available for public viewing until Nov. 20.
thereminder.com
School Committee receives updates on feasibility study
BELCHERTOWN – The Belchertown School Committee met on Sept. 20 and talked about an upcoming event and an update on the owner’s project manager for the Jabish Brook Middle School feasibility study. International Walk to School Day. On Oct. 12, Belchertown schools are teaming up with Safe Routes...
thereminder.com
Springfield Police Commission expresses frustration with current status
SPRINGFIELD – Six months into its establishment, the Police Commission is expressing frustration with their current progress. The commission aired their sentiments and other updates during a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting on Sept. 19. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered for the commission to be reestablished in January after years...
thereminder.com
EMT course to begin at Palmer High School this spring
PALMER – In the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year, Palmer High School will be offering a new EMT course. The course was presented by Palmer High School Principal Susan North this past spring and was unanimously approved by the School Committee in May. During the Sept. 21...
thereminder.com
Lederman highlights ordinance to address Springfield's dormant committees
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President Jesse Lederman proposed an ordinance intended to promote increased civic engagement for the city’s dormant committees, boards and commissions during the council’s Sept. 19 meeting. The council applauded the ordinance and approved its first reading in a unanimous vote. In his introduction...
thereminder.com
Monson School Committee updates phone policy
MONSON – After several discussions and presentations regarding the implementation of a new cell phone policy at Monson High School, a survey determined that parents and families are not in favor of the proposed plan. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Monson High School Principal Matthew Sullivan shared...
thereminder.com
Springfield makes progress on unfunded pension liability
SPRINGFIELD – Labeled in the past as “the monster under the bed of municipal government” by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the city’s unfunded employee pension obligations continue to be a focal point of the council and city leadership. During a Sept. 13 Audit Subcommittee meeting, the council learned that the city is making steady progress with the unfunded liability.
Comments / 0