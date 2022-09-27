ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing

Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You

Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move It#Couches
107.9 LITE FM

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
GEM COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
Courthouse News Service

Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal

(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
GRANTS PASS, OR
seventeen.com

Shiva Rajbhandari Is the First Student Elected to the Boise, Idaho School Board

Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
GEM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Drag performer sues blogger for defamation over edited video

BOISE — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit Monday in a court in northern Idaho, saying his reputation...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Bond & Bevel: A family business finds home in Caldwell

Bond & Bevel is one of Caldwell’s newest additions. The brick-and-mortar shop is a craft coffee house, with a mercantile side that sells handmade leather goods. Heath and Krista Albers officially opened the business in April of this year and are recent transplants from western Oregon. Heath is a leather craftsman who designs and sews ...
CALDWELL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy