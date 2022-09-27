Read full article on original website
Related
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
2021 New & Modern Tiny Home in Melba for Sale on Facebook Marketplace
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're definitely fascinating! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Melba, Idaho 👇. And if you don’t want...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
The Fifteen Most Haunted Places In Boise Will Terrify You
Fall might be the best time to live in the Boise area. The weather is the perfect temperature for sweaters at night and even shorts during the day. With Halloween right around the corner, we look forward to taking our families to Lowe's Family Farmstead, seeing the fantastic decorations on Harrison Boulevard, and getting freaked out at Haunted World.
KTVB
'We're seeing a huge burnout issue': Some Treasure Valley clinics facing veterinarian shortage
BOISE, Idaho — If you have taken your pet to the vet recently, you might have noticed a longer wait time. The delay is because some veterinary clinics are dealing with a shortage of veterinarians. Dr. Michael Marshall is a veterinarian with Boise Animal Health and Urgent Care. Marshall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line
There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County
GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
Courthouse News Service
Oregon city trying to take blankets, pillows from homeless loses appeal
(CN) — A divided Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that an Oregon city's anti-camping ordinances that make it illegal for homeless people to use blankets and other bedding when sleeping in public violate their Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment. In a split decision the panel...
seventeen.com
Shiva Rajbhandari Is the First Student Elected to the Boise, Idaho School Board
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
KREM
Daybell attorney files motion to allow cameras, livestreaming in courtroom
BOISE, Idaho — Just one week after the judge ruled that no pictures or videos could be taken during his wife Lori Vallow's trial, Chad Daybell's attorney filed a motion Thursday asking the judge to allow cameras to be in the courtroom and have the trial live-streamed. Daybell's attorney,...
Post Register
Midnight fire breaks out North of Ola, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A wildfire started last night, dubbed the Midnight fire, just North of Ola in Gem County. The fire is reported to be 49-acres as of this afternoon in challenging terrain. Fire crews from Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County Fire Protection District #2 are aggressively working to control the fire.
Post Register
Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
Post Register
Drag performer sues blogger for defamation over edited video
BOISE — A drag performer has filed a defamation lawsuit against a far-right blogger he accuses of releasing a doctored video that falsely made it look as if he had exposed himself to children. Eric Posey filed the lawsuit Monday in a court in northern Idaho, saying his reputation...
idahobusinessreview.com
Bond & Bevel: A family business finds home in Caldwell
Bond & Bevel is one of Caldwell’s newest additions. The brick-and-mortar shop is a craft coffee house, with a mercantile side that sells handmade leather goods. Heath and Krista Albers officially opened the business in April of this year and are recent transplants from western Oregon. Heath is a leather craftsman who designs and sews ...
Comments / 0